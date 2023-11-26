The biggest issue lingering over the wide receiver position is the status of Justin Jefferson who is officially questionable for Monday's game against the Bears. If he's going to play, the Vikings will have to activate him from IR Sunday, but as of the sending of this newsletter, we have no idea what the plan is here. Jefferson was limited throughout the week and talked about his he still doesn't feel like he's 100% back to being himself, so I'm leaning toward him not playing. If you have KJ Osborn or Brandon Powell, I suppose you could wait on Jefferson for Monday and slide one of those guys into your lineup if he doesn't play, but in both leagues where I have Jefferson, I'm just starting Chris Godwin ahead of him.

Tee Higgins (hamstring) will miss his third straight game due to this injury, and unfortunately, with Burrow out, I'm not really interested in starting Tyler Boyd in his absence. Boyd had a huge game in Week 10 with Higgins out, but had just three catches for 22 yards in Week 11. He's more like a WR4 with Browning starting for the Bengals.

The rest of the WR position is in pretty good shape as of Sunday morning, or at least doesn't have a lot of important lingering questions. Zay Flowers (hip) and Odell Beckham (shoulder) both look like they'll play, and Beckham is a boom-or-bust WR3/4 against the Chargers, while Marquise Brown (heel) is a WR3 with the expectation he'll play through the injury that held him out of practice a few days this week. Noah Brown (knee) will miss his third straight game, which should keep Tank Dell and Nico Collins at the top of the hierarchy for C.J. Stroud against the Jaguars.

the Chiefs will be without both Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (thumb; IR), which at least in theory opens up more opportunities for Rashee Rice. Toney and Hardman were averaging just 4.3 targets combined over the past four games, so it isn't a huge impact, but anything that might help Rice to Fantasy relevance is welcome. He's in that WR3/4 range.

Here are my full rankings for Week 12 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings