The biggest issue lingering over the wide receiver position is the status of Justin Jefferson who is officially questionable for Monday's game against the Bears. If he's going to play, the Vikings will have to activate him from IR Sunday, but as of the sending of this newsletter, we have no idea what the plan is here. Jefferson was limited throughout the week and talked about his he still doesn't feel like he's 100% back to being himself, so I'm leaning toward him not playing. If you have KJ Osborn or Brandon Powell, I suppose you could wait on Jefferson for Monday and slide one of those guys into your lineup if he doesn't play, but in both leagues where I have Jefferson, I'm just starting Chris Godwin ahead of him.
Tee Higgins (hamstring) will miss his third straight game due to this injury, and unfortunately, with Burrow out, I'm not really interested in starting Tyler Boyd in his absence. Boyd had a huge game in Week 10 with Higgins out, but had just three catches for 22 yards in Week 11. He's more like a WR4 with Browning starting for the Bengals.
The rest of the WR position is in pretty good shape as of Sunday morning, or at least doesn't have a lot of important lingering questions. Zay Flowers (hip) and Odell Beckham (shoulder) both look like they'll play, and Beckham is a boom-or-bust WR3/4 against the Chargers, while Marquise Brown (heel) is a WR3 with the expectation he'll play through the injury that held him out of practice a few days this week. Noah Brown (knee) will miss his third straight game, which should keep Tank Dell and Nico Collins at the top of the hierarchy for C.J. Stroud against the Jaguars.
the Chiefs will be without both Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (thumb; IR), which at least in theory opens up more opportunities for Rashee Rice. Toney and Hardman were averaging just 4.3 targets combined over the past four games, so it isn't a huge impact, but anything that might help Rice to Fantasy relevance is welcome. He's in that WR3/4 range.
Here are my full rankings for Week 12 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:
Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings
- Keenan Allen vs. BAL
- Stefon Diggs @PHI
- AJ Brown vs. BUF
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
- Cooper Kupp @ARI
- Puka Nacua @ARI
- Michael Pittman vs. TB
- Adam Thielen @TEN
- Mike Evans @IND
- Davante Adams vs. KC
- Chris Olave @ATL
- Tank Dell vs. JAX
- Devonta Smith vs. BUF
- DJ Moore @MIN
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- Jordan Addison vs. CHI
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. CAR
- Calvin Ridley @HOU
- Chris Godwin @IND
- Courtland Sutton vs. CLE
- Diontae Johnson @CIN
- Nico Collins vs. JAX
- Marquise Brown vs. LAR
- Josh Downs vs. TB
- Amari Cooper @DEN
- Drake London vs. NO
- Rashee Rice @LV
- Rashid Shaheed @ATL
- Jakobi Meyers vs. KC
- Zay Flowers @LAC
- George Pickens @CIN
- Jerry Jeudy vs. CLE
- Demario Douglas @NYG
- Trenton Irwin vs. PIT
- Khalil Shakir @PHI
- Gabe Davis @PHI
- Odell Beckham @LAC
- Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
- AT Perry @ATL
- Rondale Moore vs. LAR
- Elijah Moore @DEN
- Tutu Atwell @ARI
- Zay Jones @HOU
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. NE
- Jonathan Mingo @TEN
- Quentin Johnston vs. BAL
- KJ Osborn vs. CHI
- Darnell Mooney @MIN
- DeVante Parker @NYG
- Robert Woods vs. JAX
- DJ Chark @TEN
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. CAR
- Rashod Bateman @LAC
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYG
- Jalen Guyton vs. BAL