usatsi-dk-metcalf-seahawks.jpg

The biggest issue lingering over the wide receiver position is the status of Justin Jefferson who is officially questionable for Monday's game against the Bears. If he's going to play, the Vikings will have to activate him from IR Sunday, but as of the sending of this newsletter, we have no idea what the plan is here. Jefferson was limited throughout the week and talked about his he still doesn't feel like he's 100% back to being himself, so I'm leaning toward him not playing. If you have KJ Osborn or Brandon Powell, I suppose you could wait on Jefferson for Monday and slide one of those guys into your lineup if he doesn't play, but in both leagues where I have Jefferson, I'm just starting Chris Godwin ahead of him. 

Tee Higgins (hamstring) will miss his third straight game due to this injury, and unfortunately, with Burrow out, I'm not really interested in starting Tyler Boyd in his absence. Boyd had a huge game in Week 10 with Higgins out, but had just three catches for 22 yards in Week 11. He's more like a WR4 with Browning starting for the Bengals. 

The rest of the WR position is in pretty good shape as of Sunday morning, or at least doesn't have a lot of important lingering questions. Zay Flowers (hip) and Odell Beckham (shoulder) both look like they'll play, and Beckham is a boom-or-bust WR3/4 against the Chargers, while Marquise Brown (heel) is a WR3 with the expectation he'll play through the injury that held him out of practice a few days this week. Noah Brown (knee) will miss his third straight game, which should keep Tank Dell and Nico Collins at the top of the hierarchy for C.J. Stroud against the Jaguars

the Chiefs will be without both Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (thumb; IR), which at least in theory opens up more opportunities for Rashee Rice. Toney and Hardman were averaging just 4.3 targets combined over the past four games, so it isn't a huge impact, but anything that might help Rice to Fantasy relevance is welcome. He's in that WR3/4 range. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 12 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Keenan Allen vs. BAL
  2. Stefon Diggs @PHI
  3. AJ Brown vs. BUF
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
  5. Cooper Kupp @ARI
  6. Puka Nacua @ARI
  7. Michael Pittman vs. TB
  8. Adam Thielen @TEN
  9. Mike Evans @IND
  10. Davante Adams vs. KC
  11. Chris Olave @ATL
  12. Tank Dell vs. JAX
  13. Devonta Smith vs. BUF
  14. DJ Moore @MIN
  15. Christian Kirk @HOU
  16. Jordan Addison vs. CHI
  17. DeAndre Hopkins vs. CAR
  18. Calvin Ridley @HOU
  19. Chris Godwin @IND
  20. Courtland Sutton vs. CLE
  21. Diontae Johnson @CIN
  22. Nico Collins vs. JAX
  23. Marquise Brown vs. LAR
  24. Josh Downs vs. TB
  25. Amari Cooper @DEN
  26. Drake London vs. NO
  27. Rashee Rice @LV
  28. Rashid Shaheed @ATL
  29. Jakobi Meyers vs. KC
  30. Zay Flowers @LAC
  31. George Pickens @CIN
  32. Jerry Jeudy vs. CLE
  33. Demario Douglas @NYG
  34. Trenton Irwin vs. PIT
  35. Khalil Shakir @PHI
  36. Gabe Davis @PHI
  37. Odell Beckham @LAC
  38. Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
  39. AT Perry @ATL
  40. Rondale Moore vs. LAR
  41. Elijah Moore @DEN
  42. Tutu Atwell @ARI
  43. Zay Jones @HOU
  44. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. NE
  45. Jonathan Mingo @TEN
  46. Quentin Johnston vs. BAL
  47. KJ Osborn vs. CHI
  48. Darnell Mooney @MIN
  49. DeVante Parker @NYG
  50. Robert Woods vs. JAX
  51. DJ Chark @TEN
  52. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. CAR
  53. Rashod Bateman @LAC
  54. JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYG
  55. Jalen Guyton vs. BAL