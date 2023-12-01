Jaylen Waddle has the chance to be awesome in Week 13 at Washington, and he's my favorite DFS play given his upside. He should dominate the Commanders, and you don't want to miss out on his potentially huge production.



Waddle is $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. While he's been overshadowed by Tyreek Hill this season, you have to pay a lot to use Hill this week since he's $9,600 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel.



I'm expecting both Dolphins receivers to be great this week given the matchup with the Commanders, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Washington leads the NFL with 18 touchdowns allowed to receivers, and five receivers have scored a touchdown against the Commanders in the past three games.



Waddle has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four of his past seven games, including Week 12 at the Jets when he caught eight passes for 114 yards on eight targets. He also has five games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of those outings.



Waddle should be awesome this week, and I expect Tua Tagovailoa to lean on Waddle and Hill against this porous secondary. Since Waddle is the cheaper of the two, I plan to have a lot of exposure to him in my lineups in Week 13.



