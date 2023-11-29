The challenges of bye weeks makes its triumphant return as the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Raiders, and the New York Giants will all be on sabbatical in Week 13. That means some heavy-lifters at the running back positions such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Keaton Mitchell, Gus Edwards, and others will all be missing in action.
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at running back ahead of Week 13, right here, but also be sure to check out his full Start'Em and Sit'Em column for Week 13 coming up shortly. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 13 projections over at SportsLine.
Running Backs
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Moss is back as the No. 1 running back for the Colts with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out, and Moss thrived in that role earlier this season. He scored at least 20.7 PPR points in three of his first four games this year, including 33.5 PPR points against the Titans in Week 5 in their first meeting. For the season, Moss has eight games this year with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in five of those outings. Tennessee has allowed five running backs in the past five games to score at least 12.2 PPR points, including Bijan Robinson, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White and Chuba Hubbard, and Moss should add his name to that list. He has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 13.
NE New England • #38
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
After a sluggish start, Stevenson has turned his season around, and he comes into Week 13 having scored at least 13.2 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has over 100 total yards in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span, and he's back involved in the passing game with at least four catches in four of his past six outings. The Chargers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Los Angeles this year. Stevenson is a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues for Week 13.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dameon Pierce returned from his three-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 12 against Jacksonville, but he played just 18 percent of the snaps. Singletary was still the lead running back, and he scored at least 13.2 PPR points for the third game in a row. I love that he had six catches for 54 yards on seven targets against the Jaguars, and I hope he continues to get work in the passing game moving forward. For Week 13, Singletary takes on a Broncos defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Four running backs in the past three games have scored at least 12.0 PPR points, and Singletary has top-20 upside in all leagues this week.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ford has scored exactly 11.9 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's hit 11.1 PPR points in six of his past seven outings. He's as consistent as they come as a low-end No. 2 running back, and that gives him a safe floor most weeks. Now, he's been above 11.9 PPR points just twice over that span, and hopefully he can break through that ceiling in Week 13 against the Rams. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Browns with Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) hurt, and that could determine what happens with Ford. But I expect Ford to keep producing as a low-end starter against the Rams, who have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 12.9 PPR points.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Charbonnet didn't have a great game in Week 12 against the 49ers with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) out, but there were some positives. And hopefully things improve in Week 13 at Dallas with Walker expected to be out again. Against San Francisco, Charbonnet handled 18 total touches, including four catches on four targets. He only had 58 total yards, but he played 88 percent of the snaps. I don't expect that to change if he remains in the lead role, and Charbonnet now has 14 catches on 15 targets in his past three games. It's a tough matchup against the Cowboys, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I like Charbonnet as a flex in PPR in Week 13.
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm not expecting De'Von Achane (knee) to play in Week 13 at Washington, but that's the situation to monitor this week when it comes to Wilson. If Achane is out, then Wilson is worth using as a flex option in all leagues. He just had his best game of the season in Week 12 at the Jets with 11 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 17 yards on three targets, and hopefully he can build off that performance as he works in tandem with Raheem Mostert. The Commanders have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in seven games in a row, and there should be room for Mostert to be a top-10 running back in all leagues, with Wilson as a standout flex.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I'm expecting the Commanders to be chasing points this week against the Dolphins, and that should mean more of Gibson and less of Brian Robinson Jr. That's what happened in Week 12 at Dallas when Gibson had more playing time than Robinson. While Gibson didn't have a big game against the Cowboys with six carries for 21 yards, along with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, he had at least five catches in three games in a row prior to missing Week 11 against the Giants with a toe injury. In PPR, Gibson can be a flex in Week 13, and Miami just allowed Breece Hall to catch seven passes for 24 yards on nine targets in Week 12.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'm expecting this to be a high-scoring matchup between the Broncos and Texans, and we could see Denver using Perine a lot in the passing game. Houston has allowed six running backs to catch at least four passes in a game this season, and Perine has 16 receptions on 17 targets in his past five games. He's also scored at least 13.6 PPR points in consecutive games against the Vikings and Browns coming into this matchup. Javonte Williams remains a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues for Week 13, but I also like Perine as a flex in PPR.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see if Dillon starts again for Aaron Jones (knee) in Week 13 against Kansas City, and Dillon would be a flex option at best in that matchup. He did OK in Week 12 at Detroit with 11.1 PPR points, and he handled 17 total touches, including three catches for 38 yards on three targets. But this is a tough matchup against the Chiefs, who have not allowed a running back to score more than 9.9 PPR points against them this season without a touchdown. And that's a problem for Dillon since he only has one touchdown on the year. Keep an eye on what happens with Jones, and if he's out then Dillon could be a flex in deeper leagues, just with a limited ceiling.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Robinson was held in check on Thanksgiving at Dallas with 8.4 PPR points, which was his worst game since Week 7. With Antonio Gibson back from a one-game absence with a toe injury against the Cowboys, Robinson was once again limited in the passing game with two catches for 11 yards on three targets after he had 13 catches on 15 targets in his previous two games. He also played fewer snaps than Gibson with the Commanders chasing points, and Washington should be trailing against Miami as well in Week 13. The Dolphins are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I would only use Robinson as a flex option in most leagues this week
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Conner gets the revenge game narrative this week as he returns to Pittsburgh, but I would only use Conner as a flex option in most leagues. He's scored 8.3 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown in his past four outings. The Cardinals have just three rushing touchdowns from a running back as a team this year, and the Steelers plan to focus on limiting Conner's production this week. "We can't allow James Conner to do what James does," Mike Tomlin said. I did like that Conner had four catches on five targets in Week 12 against the Rams, but I'm not ready to trust him as a starter in most formats in this matchup on the road.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hubbard just had his best game of the season in Week 12 at Tennessee with 20.2 PPR points. He scored just his second touchdown of the year, and he had five catches for 47 yards on five targets. We'll see what happens with Hubbard and Miles Sanders with Frank Reich now gone as the Panthers head coach, but I would only use Hubbard as a flex option at Tampa Bay in Week 13. The Buccaneers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Tampa Bay has allowed just two rushing touchdowns to running backs this season. It will be especially tough for Hubbard if Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (groin) is able to play after missing Week 12 against the Colts.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The first game for Mixon without Joe Burrow (wrist) didn't go well in Week 12 against Pittsburgh. Mixon had only eight carries for 16 yards and two catches for 44 yards on two targets, and his eight PPR points were a season low. He should rebound slightly against the Jaguars in Week 13, but I'm nervous about Mixon in this matchup. Jacksonville has only allowed three running backs to score a touchdown this year and none on the ground since Week 6. The Bengals offense will likely struggle again with Jake Browning under center, and the Jaguars will focus on stopping Mixon. It could be another rough outing for him on Monday night, and I would only use Mixon as a flex option in the majority of leagues.