Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 5th YTD Stats RUYDS 672 REC 18 REYDS 138 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.7 Moss is back as the No. 1 running back for the Colts with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out, and Moss thrived in that role earlier this season. He scored at least 20.7 PPR points in three of his first four games this year, including 33.5 PPR points against the Titans in Week 5 in their first meeting. For the season, Moss has eight games this year with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in five of those outings. Tennessee has allowed five running backs in the past five games to score at least 12.2 PPR points, including Bijan Robinson, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White and Chuba Hubbard, and Moss should add his name to that list. He has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 13.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -6 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 580 REC 37 REYDS 238 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 After a sluggish start, Stevenson has turned his season around, and he comes into Week 13 having scored at least 13.2 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has over 100 total yards in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span, and he's back involved in the passing game with at least four catches in four of his past six outings. The Chargers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Los Angeles this year. Stevenson is a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues for Week 13.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 489 REC 18 REYDS 113 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Dameon Pierce returned from his three-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 12 against Jacksonville, but he played just 18 percent of the snaps. Singletary was still the lead running back, and he scored at least 13.2 PPR points for the third game in a row. I love that he had six catches for 54 yards on seven targets against the Jaguars, and I hope he continues to get work in the passing game moving forward. For Week 13, Singletary takes on a Broncos defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Four running backs in the past three games have scored at least 12.0 PPR points, and Singletary has top-20 upside in all leagues this week.