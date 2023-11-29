This season, I played in 25 Fantasy leagues. Normally, I just check my lineups because, well, there are a lot of them, and I don't spend a lot of time looking at the rest of my leagues. But I'm going to make an exception in Week 13.

I want to see some of the lineups for this week with six teams on a bye. We are missing a lot of stars with players from Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minnesota and the Giants not playing, and that could lead to a lot of tough lineup decisions.

It's going to be fun and challenging to set your rosters for this week, and hopefully we can help you out with some of those tough calls. So buckle up because Week 13 is going to be a bumpy bye-week ride.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 598 REC 19 REYDS 116 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4

It's been tough to trust Najee Harris this season. For most of the year, he's been among the biggest busts for Fantasy managers considering he was a third-round pick based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data. He was also constantly getting outplayed by his backup, Jaylen Warren.



But Harris has turned things around of late, and he's scored at least 15.6 PPR points in four of his past six games. And now he has the chance for a big outing in Week 13 against the Cardinals.

Arizona is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Arizona in every game this year. Last week, Kyren Williams went off against the Cardinals for 16 carries for 143 yards and six catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. But he wasn't alone as Royce Freeman also had 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

That bodes well for Warren this week, and he's also worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Warren has scored at least 14.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should also be able to take advantage of this porous Arizona run defense.



The Steelers offense looked dramatically better in Week 12 against the Bengals with Matt Canada gone as the offensive coordinator. But Harris still had 15 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown, and Warren had 13 carries for 49 yards, along with three catches for 13 yards on three targets.

I'm excited to see Harris and Warren perform in Week 13. The Cardinals are awful against opposing running backs, and Harris and Warren should have the chance to dominate. Harris is the better of the two given his expected workload, and he should be a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues for this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3266 RUYDS 132 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.7 Stroud had another big game in Week 12 against Jacksonville with 34.9 Fantasy points, and he now has at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Denver has held seven quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 20 Fantasy points, including Patrick Mahomes twice and Josh Allen, but I still like Stroud as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week given his recent success. Stroud also has yet to score less than 18.2 Fantasy points in six home games this season, and he's averaging 29.3 Fantasy points per game in Houston. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2871 RUYDS 122 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.5 Purdy had a bad Fantasy outing in Week 12 at Seattle with 12.5 points, which snapped a three-game streak of him scoring at least 20 points. While he's struggled on the road this season -- he has four games with fewer than 15 Fantasy points in six games outside of San Francisco -- I still like him in this spot. The Eagles are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.9 points. Philadelphia's defense just played 95 snaps in Week 12 against Buffalo, which is the most of any team this season, so the Eagles should be tired. That's a huge advantage to Purdy and all the 49ers, who last played on Thanksgiving against the Seahawks. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN JAC -8.5 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2746 RUYDS 240 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.5 After a down season, Lawrence has rebounded the past two games against Tennessee and Houston, and hopefully he's getting hot at the right time. He scored 36.2 Fantasy points against the Titans and 26.6 points at the Texans, and he should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 13 against the Bengals on Monday night. Cincinnati could be without linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad), and the Bengals have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points. Lawrence will hopefully add to that total with another strong performance in prime time. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO DET -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3075 RUYDS 23 TD 20 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.7 Goff stumbled his way into 22.2 Fantasy points in Week 12 against the Packers on Thanksgiving. The positive was 332 passing yards and two touchdowns. The negative was three lost fumbles in a 29-22 defeat, but I expect him to perform better in Week 13 at New Orleans. He's been better on the road of late with at least 25.1 Fantasy points in two of his past three away games, and the Saints have some key injuries on defense with pass rusher Cam Jordan (ankle) potentially out and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2199 RUYDS 266 TD 21 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.4 Wilson comes into Week 13 with two consecutive games under 19 Fantasy points, but that was in tough matchups against the Vikings and Browns. But he also has one game with more than 200 passing yards in his past seven outings. Still, Denver has won five games in a row, and Wilson has multiple touchdowns in three of his past four contests. The Texans have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and Wilson is worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in this matchup. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3339 RUYDS 222 TD 21 INT 13 FPTS/G 21.1 There's a lot to like about Howell this week against the Dolphins. He's passed for at least 300 yards in four of his past five games. He's attempted at least 42 passes in six games in a row. And he's been below 19 Fantasy points just once in his past five outings, which was at Dallas on Thanksgiving. The Dolphins have only allowed three quarterbacks to score more than 19.8 Fantasy points this season, but Miami just lost one of its best pass rushers after Jaelen Phillips (Achilles) was hurt in Week 12 at the Jets. Howell should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in this matchup. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1972 RUYDS 50 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 11.6 Minshew hasn't scored more than 18.8 Fantasy points since Week 7, and he's been below 15 Fantasy points in each of his past three games. But I like the setup for him in Week 13 at Tennessee. The Titans allow an average of 18.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and two of the past three quarterbacks against Tennessee have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, with only the struggling Bryce Young below that mark. And with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out, as much as I like Zack Moss, Minshew should do more heavy lifting to carry the Colts offense. He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 719 RUYDS 86 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.1 Murray has performed well in his comeback from last year's torn ACL with at least 22.4 Fantasy points in two of three games this season. He's rushed for a touchdown in each outing, and he has two contests with at least 33 rushing yards. He's more of a bust alert than a sit in Week 13, but I don't love this matchup for him at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 16.7 Fantasy points since Week 4, including matchups with Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence, and Pittsburgh's pass rush should be a problem for Murray. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2588 RUYDS 153 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.8 Mayfield is expected to be OK despite dealing with an ankle injury, but he's not playing at 100 percent. He comes into Week 13 against Carolina having scored fewer than 18 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against San Francisco and Indianapolis, and he has an interception in three outings in a row. While this is a revenge game for Mayfield, the Panthers allow an average of just 15.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only three quarterbacks this season have scored more than 20 Fantasy points (Jared Goff in Week 5, Tua Tagovailoa in Week 6 and Dak Prescott in Week 11). Kirk Cousins (13.6 Fantasy points in Week 4) and C.J. Stroud (12.9 Fantasy points in Week 8) have struggled against Carolina this season, and I expect Mayfield to have a down game as well. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2489 RUYDS 71 TD 13 INT 9 FPTS/G 17 Stafford is coming off his best game of the season in Week 12 at Arizona with 31.4 Fantasy points, and he did that with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua having subpar performances. He might get a break this week if Cleveland star pass rusher Myles Garrett (shoulder) is out, but this is still a tough matchup against the Browns. Cleveland is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Lamar Jackson in Week 4 and Gardner Minshew in Week 7 have scored more than 18.8 Fantasy points. Joe Burrow (3.1 Fantasy points in Week 1), Brock Purdy (9.7 Fantasy points in Week 6) and Jackson (15 Fantasy points in the rematch in Week 10) all struggled against the Browns, and Stafford will follow suit in Week 13. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 14.9 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2584 RUYDS 86 TD 12 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.2 It's hard to sit Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week with six teams on a bye, but I don't like this matchup for him at Dallas. The Cowboys have only allowed three quarterbacks this season to score more than 19 Fantasy points (Brock Purdy in Week 5, Justin Herbert in Week 6 and Jalen Hurts in Week 9), and I don't expect Smith to join that group. He has only two games this season with more than 17.9 Fantasy points, and he's scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points in four road games in a row against the Giants, Bengals, Ravens and Rams. This should be another ugly game for Smith in Week 13.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2599 RUYDS 221 TD 21 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.4 Love is getting hot at the right time with three games in a row with at least 20.7 Fantasy points heading into Week 13. And he's done that in games at Pittsburgh in Week 10 and at Detroit in Week 12 on Thanksgiving, which are tough spots. But I don't love this matchup for him against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 23 Fantasy points against Kansas City (Zach Wilson in Week 4, Kirk Cousins in Week 5 and Russell Wilson in Week 8), but the Chiefs have been tough on some big-time quarterbacks. For example, Jared Goff (16 Fantasy points in Week 1), Trevor Lawrence (9.2 Fantasy points in Week 2), Justin Fields (12.7 Fantasy points in Week 3), Justin Herbert (12.9 Fantasy points in Week 7), Tua Tagovailoa (14.4 Fantasy points in Week 9) and Jalen Hurts (18.9 Fantasy points in Week 11) have all struggled against Kansas City. I love Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I would sit him in one-quarterback leagues with this matchup against the Chiefs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 5th YTD Stats RUYDS 672 REC 18 REYDS 138 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.7 Moss is back as the No. 1 running back for the Colts with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out, and Moss thrived in that role earlier this season. He scored at least 20.7 PPR points in three of his first four games this year, including 33.5 PPR points against the Titans in Week 5 in their first meeting. For the season, Moss has eight games this year with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in five of those outings. Tennessee has allowed five running backs in the past five games to score at least 12.2 PPR points, including Bijan Robinson, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White and Chuba Hubbard, and Moss should add his name to that list. He has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 13. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -6 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 580 REC 37 REYDS 238 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 After a sluggish start, Stevenson has turned his season around, and he comes into Week 13 having scored at least 13.2 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has over 100 total yards in three games in a row, with two touchdowns over that span, and he's back involved in the passing game with at least four catches in four of his past six outings. The Chargers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against Los Angeles this year. Stevenson is a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues for Week 13. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 489 REC 18 REYDS 113 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Dameon Pierce returned from his three-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 12 against Jacksonville, but he played just 18 percent of the snaps. Singletary was still the lead running back, and he scored at least 13.2 PPR points for the third game in a row. I love that he had six catches for 54 yards on seven targets against the Jaguars, and I hope he continues to get work in the passing game moving forward. For Week 13, Singletary takes on a Broncos defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Four running backs in the past three games have scored at least 12.0 PPR points, and Singletary has top-20 upside in all leagues this week. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 628 REC 27 REYDS 163 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Ford has scored exactly 11.9 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's hit 11.1 PPR points in six of his past seven outings. He's as consistent as they come as a low-end No. 2 running back, and that gives him a safe floor most weeks. Now, he's been above 11.9 PPR points just twice over that span, and hopefully he can break through that ceiling in Week 13 against the Rams. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Browns with Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) hurt, and that could determine what happens with Ford. But I expect Ford to keep producing as a low-end starter against the Rams, who have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 12.9 PPR points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 308 REC 23 REYDS 103 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.4 Charbonnet didn't have a great game in Week 12 against the 49ers with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) out, but there were some positives. And hopefully things improve in Week 13 at Dallas with Walker expected to be out again. Against San Francisco, Charbonnet handled 18 total touches, including four catches on four targets. He only had 58 total yards, but he played 88 percent of the snaps. I don't expect that to change if he remains in the lead role, and Charbonnet now has 14 catches on 15 targets in his past three games. It's a tough matchup against the Cowboys, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I like Charbonnet as a flex in PPR in Week 13. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 9 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 I'm not expecting De'Von Achane (knee) to play in Week 13 at Washington, but that's the situation to monitor this week when it comes to Wilson. If Achane is out, then Wilson is worth using as a flex option in all leagues. He just had his best game of the season in Week 12 at the Jets with 11 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 17 yards on three targets, and hopefully he can build off that performance as he works in tandem with Raheem Mostert. The Commanders have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in seven games in a row, and there should be room for Mostert to be a top-10 running back in all leagues, with Wilson as a standout flex. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 33 REYDS 285 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 I'm expecting the Commanders to be chasing points this week against the Dolphins, and that should mean more of Gibson and less of Brian Robinson Jr. That's what happened in Week 12 at Dallas when Gibson had more playing time than Robinson. While Gibson didn't have a big game against the Cowboys with six carries for 21 yards, along with three catches for 16 yards on four targets, he had at least five catches in three games in a row prior to missing Week 11 against the Giants with a toe injury. In PPR, Gibson can be a flex in Week 13, and Miami just allowed Breece Hall to catch seven passes for 24 yards on nine targets in Week 12. Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 33 REYDS 337 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 I'm expecting this to be a high-scoring matchup between the Broncos and Texans, and we could see Denver using Perine a lot in the passing game. Houston has allowed six running backs to catch at least four passes in a game this season, and Perine has 16 receptions on 17 targets in his past five games. He's also scored at least 13.6 PPR points in consecutive games against the Vikings and Browns coming into this matchup. Javonte Williams remains a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues for Week 13, but I also like Perine as a flex in PPR.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 448 REC 19 REYDS 184 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 We'll see if Dillon starts again for Aaron Jones (knee) in Week 13 against Kansas City, and Dillon would be a flex option at best in that matchup. He did OK in Week 12 at Detroit with 11.1 PPR points, and he handled 17 total touches, including three catches for 38 yards on three targets. But this is a tough matchup against the Chiefs, who have not allowed a running back to score more than 9.9 PPR points against them this season without a touchdown. And that's a problem for Dillon since he only has one touchdown on the year. Keep an eye on what happens with Jones, and if he's out then Dillon could be a flex in deeper leagues, just with a limited ceiling. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 611 REC 29 REYDS 326 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.2 Robinson was held in check on Thanksgiving at Dallas with 8.4 PPR points, which was his worst game since Week 7. With Antonio Gibson back from a one-game absence with a toe injury against the Cowboys, Robinson was once again limited in the passing game with two catches for 11 yards on three targets after he had 13 catches on 15 targets in his previous two games. He also played fewer snaps than Gibson with the Commanders chasing points, and Washington should be trailing against Miami as well in Week 13. The Dolphins are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I would only use Robinson as a flex option in most leagues this week James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 526 REC 14 REYDS 36 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Conner gets the revenge game narrative this week as he returns to Pittsburgh, but I would only use Conner as a flex option in most leagues. He's scored 8.3 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown in his past four outings. The Cardinals have just three rushing touchdowns from a running back as a team this year, and the Steelers plan to focus on limiting Conner's production this week. "We can't allow James Conner to do what James does," Mike Tomlin said. I did like that Conner had four catches on five targets in Week 12 against the Rams, but I'm not ready to trust him as a starter in most formats in this matchup on the road. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 453 REC 28 REYDS 165 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Hubbard just had his best game of the season in Week 12 at Tennessee with 20.2 PPR points. He scored just his second touchdown of the year, and he had five catches for 47 yards on five targets. We'll see what happens with Hubbard and Miles Sanders with Frank Reich now gone as the Panthers head coach, but I would only use Hubbard as a flex option at Tampa Bay in Week 13. The Buccaneers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Tampa Bay has allowed just two rushing touchdowns to running backs this season. It will be especially tough for Hubbard if Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (groin) is able to play after missing Week 12 against the Colts.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -8.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 621 REC 33 REYDS 232 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 The first game for Mixon without Joe Burrow (wrist) didn't go well in Week 12 against Pittsburgh. Mixon had only eight carries for 16 yards and two catches for 44 yards on two targets, and his eight PPR points were a season low. He should rebound slightly against the Jaguars in Week 13, but I'm nervous about Mixon in this matchup. Jacksonville has only allowed three running backs to score a touchdown this year and none on the ground since Week 6. The Bengals offense will likely struggle again with Jake Browning under center, and the Jaguars will focus on stopping Mixon. It could be another rough outing for him on Monday night, and I would only use Mixon as a flex option in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 73 REYDS 800 TD 5 FPTS/G 16 Collins has been overshadowed by Tank Dell of late, but Collins still continues to produce at a high level. And both Texans receivers should be started in all leagues in Week 13 against Denver. Collins has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has two touchdowns over that span. He also has 20 targets in his past two outings against Arizona and Jacksonville for 14 catches, and I'm expecting this Texans-Broncos game to be a shootout, which favors the passing game in Houston. Calvin Ridley WR JAC Jacksonville

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN JAC -8.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 76 REYDS 663 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Ridley loves it when Zay Jones is on the field. Jones has played in five games this season (Weeks 1, 2, 5, 11 and 12), and Ridley has scored at least 20.6 PPR points in four of those outings, including two in a row. In his past two outings against the Titans and Texans, Ridley has 12 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets, and he's approaching must-start status in all leagues. I still like Christian Kirk as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver as well, and the Bengals defense should struggle to stop the Jaguars passing attack in Week 13 on Monday night. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 77 TAR 100 REYDS 728 TD 4 FPTS/G 16 Thielen was bad in Week 12 at Tennessee with one catch for 2 yards on three targets, but I'm going back to him this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Prior to Week 12, Thielen had at least 10 targets in five of his past six games, and he scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of those outings. Tampa Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and No. 1 receivers have dominated the Buccaneers all season. Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Brandon Aiyuk and Michael Pittman have all scored at least 16 PPR points against Tampa Bay, and Thielen should follow suit in Week 13. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 68 REYDS 560 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.3 Sutton grew up in Texas near Houston and went to SMU, so this should be a fun game for him against the Texans. He played Houston last year in Denver and had seven catches for 122 yards on 11 targets, and hopefully, he can do something similar in the rematch this year. Sutton has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, and he's scored at least 14.6 PPR points in four games over that span. He's been the best receiving option for Russell Wilson this season, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 13. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB KC -6 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 56 REYDS 527 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.5 Rice finally had the breakout game we were all waiting for in Week 12 at Las Vegas with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. It was his fifth touchdown of the season, but everything else was a career-high for the rookie. I hope it's a sign of things to come, and I'm willing to start Rice as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Packers. If Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are starting to trust Rice then Fantasy managers should as well, and Green Bay has allowed three receivers in the past two games (Keenan Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond) to score at least 14.6 PPR points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -1 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 566 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Downs only had five catches for 35 yards in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, but he got a whopping 13 targets, which is fantastic. He should continue to be a go-to option for Gardner Minshew in Week 13 against the Titans, and the passing game for the Colts might get more of an emphasis moving forward with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out. Downs already beat up the Tennessee defense in Week 5 with six catches for 97 yards on six targets, and the Titans are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Downs is a must-start option in three-receiver leagues and a borderline starter in all formats in Week 13. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 63 REYDS 443 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 I'm expecting a lot of passing from the Commanders in Week 13 against Miami, which is pretty much the norm anyway. Sam Howell has six games in a row with at least 42 pass attempts, and he tends to spread the ball around to most of his guys. But Samuel is coming off his best game of the season in Week 12 at Dallas with nine catches for 100 yards on 12 targets for 19 PPR points, and he should continue to be a reliable target for Howell against the Dolphins. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, with Terry McLaurin as a No. 2 option, but Samuel should perform better than Jahan Dotson. At least one receiver has scored at least 12.6 PPR points against the Dolphins in three of the past four games. A.T. Perry WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -4 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 8 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 45 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 As of Wednesday afternoon, we're waiting to find out the status of Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps), and if one or both are out in Week 13 against Detroit then Perry and Keith Kirkwood could be sleepers in deeper leagues. I'd lean toward Perry since he has more upside, and he had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 10 at Minnesota. This is a great matchup against the Lions, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. If Olave and/or Shaheed are out then Perry could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DAL -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 452 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Cooks is getting hot at the right time with at least 14.2 PPR points in four of his past six games. Dak Prescott is on fire right now, and Cooks' production has helped in a major way. It would be nice if Cooks got more than five targets in a game, and the one time that happened was Week 10 against the Giants when Cooks had 10 targets for nine catches, 173 yards and a touchdown, but that's not something you can rely on. What has happened is Cooks has scored in each of his past three games at home, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 7.2 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 105 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.4 Michael Wilson (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday, and if he's out in Week 13 at Pittsburgh then Dortch is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In the past two games without Wilson, Dortch has 17 targets for nine catches, 103 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each outing. Going back to last year, this is now nine games where Dortch had at least four targets, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in seven of those contests. The matchup against the Steelers is tough, but Dortch's history when he's involved is worth trusting if Wilson is out again.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 44 REYDS 351 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 It was great to see Watson play well on Thanksgiving at Detroit with season highs in catches (five) and yards (94) on seven targets, and he scored a touchdown for the second game in a row. Hopefully he's getting hot at the right time. But this is still a crowded receiving corps, and I like Jayden Reed better than Watson, with Romeo Doubs right behind both. For this week, Reed is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and Watson and Doubs are borderline starters most in three-receiver leagues. The Chiefs secondary has been amazing this season, especially against No. 1 receivers, and Watson should struggle if he's matched up with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in this game. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 79 REYDS 575 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Lockett continues to be an inconsistent Fantasy receiver, and he's tough to trust heading into Week 13 at Dallas. In his past two games against the Rams and 49ers, Lockett has combined for just 16.1 PPR points on eight catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. Prior to that, Lockett scored 23.2 PPR points against Washington in Week 10, but this is a matchup where Lockett should struggle in Week 13 against the Cowboys. Dallas is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Lockett should only be started in three-receiver leagues. As for DK Metcalf, he's a low-end No. 2 receiver in this difficult matchup. Metcalf has scored at least 16.8 PPR points in two of his past three games. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 34 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 67 REYDS 565 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 London had a solid outing in Week 12 against New Orleans with five catches for 91 yards on seven targets, and his 14.1 PPR points was his best outing since Week 6. I'm not expecting a quality encore in Week 13 against the Jets, who are No. 1 in the fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle beat up the Jets in Week 12, London doesn't have the quarterback or system like the Dolphins receivers, and the Jets secondary should be able to keep London in check. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. London is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues for Week 13. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 82 REYDS 606 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 It used to be safe to start Godwin in all PPR leagues, but even that is risky now given his performances over the past four games. He's scored 9.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's been held to under 55 receiving yards in each outing. He has one touchdown this season, and Mike Evans is the only reliable receiver for the Buccaneers right now. Baker Mayfield (ankle) is playing at less than 100 percent, and the Panthers are No. 4 in the fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Godwin is barely a starter in three-receiver leagues in most formats in Week 13.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 51 REYDS 393 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Kupp was limping around in Week 12 at Arizona after injuring his ankle in Week 11 against Seattle. It seems like he's playing hurt, and his production hasn't been good for a while. He's scored 6.9 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and it's no longer safe to call Kupp a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues. The emergence of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams has limited Kupp's upside, and this matchup in Week 13 against the Browns won't be easy. Cleveland is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Kupp is just a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 65 REYDS 521 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 In three games with Kyler Murray, McBride has 25 targets and two outings with at least 13 PPR points. He's the best option in the passing game for the Cardinals, and I'm still starting him even in a tough matchup with the Steelers in Week 13. Pittsburgh is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but David Njoku, Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews and Evan Engram have all scored at least 12.5 PPR points against the Steelers. McBride should follow suit, and he has top-five upside in all leagues for Week 13. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN JAC -8.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 82 REYDS 524 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 The Bengals have given up some huge games to tight ends of late, and Engram will hopefully be next in line on Monday night. Four tight ends in the past five games have scored at least 11.1 PPR points with George Kittle (23.9 PPR points in Week 8), Dalton Kincaid (18.1 PPR points in Week 9), Dalton Schultz (11.1 PPR points in Week 10) and Pat Freiermuth (21 PPR points in Week 12). Mark Andrews (ankle) was injured against the Bengals in Week 11 or else he also had the potential for a big game, and Engram should join the party. He has top-five potential against Cincinnati on Monday night. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 180 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 I'm hoping that Freiermuth's big game against the Bengals in Week 12 was a combination of his matchup against the Bengals and the removal of offensive coordinator Matt Canada and not just that Cincinnati is awful against tight ends. Freiermuth had nine catches for 120 yards on 11 targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come in Pittsburgh's new offense. Now, he faces a tougher test against the Cardinals in Week 13 since Arizona is No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. But the Cardinals have allowed four tight ends to score touchdowns in the past five games (Mark Andrews in Week 8, David Njoku in Week 9, Dalton Schultz in Week 11 and Tyler Higbee twice in Week 12), and hopefully Freiermuth can find the end zone for the first time since Week 3. He's worth trusting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -4 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 72 RUYDS 287 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Hill and Juwan Johnson are both worth starting as No. 1 Fantasy tight ends this week if Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps) are out against the Lions. I'll start Hill even if both receivers play, and he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four of his past six games. He could be fantastic if his role in the passing game increases, and that would happen if Olave and Shaheed are out. And against the Falcons in Week 12 when Olave and Shaheed were hurt, Johnson had a season-high seven targets for four catches and 45 yards. He has top-10 upside if Olave and Shaheed can't play against the Lions. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 455 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.3 Schultz's targets have trended the wrong way over the past two weeks, and I hope that's not a sign of things to come. But he comes into Week 13 against the Broncos with five targets for three catches, 34 yards and one touchdown in his past two outings against Arizona and Jacksonville, and he only had 1.2 PPR points in Week 12 against the Jaguars. That said, I'm going right back to Schultz in Week 13 with his matchup against Denver, and the Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. A tight end has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in seven of the past eight games against Denver, and a tight end has scored a touchdown against the Broncos in three games in a row. This should be a bounce-back game for Schultz in Week 13. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 50 REYDS 348 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Otton faces the Panthers in Week 13, and six tight ends against Carolina have scored at least 8.1 PPR points this season. That bodes well for Otton, who has scored at least 8.5 PPR points in five of his past six games. He's only scored double digits in PPR three times this season, so keep that in mind, but anything over eight PPR points this week should put Otton in contention to be a top-10 Fantasy tight end.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE LAC -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 31 REYDS 210 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 One of my favorite stats this week is that the Chargers have had a tight end score at least 10.8 PPR points in five of the past seven games, with Everett hitting that mark three times over that span, including Week 12 against Baltimore when he caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on four targets. That said, he doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 at New England since the Patriots are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. I don't mind Everett as a low-end starter in deeper leagues if you're desperate, but New England has only allowed one touchdown to a tight end and just three guys to top 7.6 PPR points this year. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 332 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Higbee did well in Week 12 against Arizona with five catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, but that was the first time he scored a touchdown all year. It's also the first time he topped 9.5 PPR points since Week 4, and he's been held to under 30 yards in six of his past seven games. The Browns are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and I don't expect Higbee to post back-to-back positive Fantasy outings in Week 13. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 34 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 60 REYDS 441 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Pitts continues to struggle and is not worth starting in most Fantasy leagues in Week 13 at the Jets. In his past two games, Pitts has five catches for 52 yards and no touchdown on just seven targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown in five games in a row, and he's been held to under 50 receiving yards in five of his past six outings. We're headed toward another lost season for Pitts, and Fantasy managers are on the verge of dropping him in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DAL -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 58 REYDS 421 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 After three games in a row where Ferguson scored at least 12.6 PPR points, his past two outings have been largely underwhelming. He's combined for just 10.7 PPR points in his past two games against Carolina and Washington, and he only had one catch for 35 yards against the Commanders on Thanksgiving on three targets. I'm hopeful he can bounce back in Week 13 against Seattle, but the Seahawks have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this season and only three guys to score more than nine PPR points. Ferguson is just a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in the majority of leagues for Week 13.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Jaguars (vs. CIN)

In the first game for Jake Browning in place of Joe Burrow (wrist) in Week 12 against Pittsburgh, the Bengals offense managed just 10 points. Browning was sacked four times with an interception, and Cincinnati had only 252 yards of total offense. The Jaguars haven't had an interception in three games in a row and only have two fumble recoveries over that span, but Jacksonville had four sacks against C.J. Stroud in Week 12 and should make things uncomfortable for Browning and the Bengals in Week 13. I like the Jaguars DST as a No. 1 Fantasy option in all formats.

Sleepers

Jets (vs. ATL)

Falcons (at NYJ)

Rams (vs. CLE)

Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

Chargers (at NE)

DST to Sit

Eagles (vs. SF)

Philadelphia's defense played a whopping 95 plays in Week 12 against Buffalo, and this should be a tired unit coming into Week 13 against San Francisco. Meanwhile, the 49ers should be well rested after last playing on Thanksgiving. The Eagles have allowed at least 31 points in two of their past four games, and Philadelphia only has two sacks in the past two games against the Chiefs and Bills. The 49ers also have just one turnover in their past three games but have scored at least 27 points in each outing over that span.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 34 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 5th Koo is worth trusting again in Week 13 at the Jets, and three kickers in a row (Daniel Carlson, Tyler Bass and Jason Sanders) have scored at least 10 Fantasy points against New York with 9-of-9 field goals and 7-of-8 PATs. Koo has struggled recently with just two field goals and five PATs in his past two games against Arizona and New Orleans, but I like him to rebound in this spot. And in his past two games outdoors at Tampa Bay in Week 7 and at Tennessee in Week 8 he made 6-of-6 field goals and 3-of-3 PATs and scored at least 12 Fantasy points in each contest.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Grupe K NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -4 O/U 47 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 3rd Brandon McManus K JAC Jacksonville • #10

Brandon McManus K JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN JAC -8.5 O/U 38 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 4th

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO DET -4 O/U 47 OPP VS CB 14th PROJ PTS 0 CB RNK NR