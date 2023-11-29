Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -1 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 566 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Downs only had five catches for 35 yards in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, but he got a whopping 13 targets, which is fantastic. He should continue to be a go-to option for Gardner Minshew in Week 13 against the Titans, and the passing game for the Colts might get more of an emphasis moving forward with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out. Downs already beat up the Tennessee defense in Week 5 with six catches for 97 yards on six targets, and the Titans are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Downs is a must-start option in three-receiver leagues and a borderline starter in all formats in Week 13.

Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 63 REYDS 443 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 I'm expecting a lot of passing from the Commanders in Week 13 against Miami, which is pretty much the norm anyway. Sam Howell has six games in a row with at least 42 pass attempts, and he tends to spread the ball around to most of his guys. But Samuel is coming off his best game of the season in Week 12 at Dallas with nine catches for 100 yards on 12 targets for 19 PPR points, and he should continue to be a reliable target for Howell against the Dolphins. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, with Terry McLaurin as a No. 2 option, but Samuel should perform better than Jahan Dotson. At least one receiver has scored at least 12.6 PPR points against the Dolphins in three of the past four games.

A.T. Perry WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -4 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 8 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 45 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.4 As of Wednesday afternoon, we're waiting to find out the status of Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps), and if one or both are out in Week 13 against Detroit then Perry and Keith Kirkwood could be sleepers in deeper leagues. I'd lean toward Perry since he has more upside, and he had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 10 at Minnesota. This is a great matchup against the Lions, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. If Olave and/or Shaheed are out then Perry could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.

Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DAL -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 452 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Cooks is getting hot at the right time with at least 14.2 PPR points in four of his past six games. Dak Prescott is on fire right now, and Cooks' production has helped in a major way. It would be nice if Cooks got more than five targets in a game, and the one time that happened was Week 10 against the Giants when Cooks had 10 targets for nine catches, 173 yards and a touchdown, but that's not something you can rely on. What has happened is Cooks has scored in each of his past three games at home, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.