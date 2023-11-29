We enter Week 13 with a slew of wide receivers not on the slate in what is one of our heaviest bye week blitzes of the 2023 season. Fantasy Football managers will be without Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, D.J. Moore, Davante Adams, Jakobi Myers, and Jalin Hyatt with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants all on their bye weeks.
Wide Receivers
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Collins has been overshadowed by Tank Dell of late, but Collins still continues to produce at a high level. And both Texans receivers should be started in all leagues in Week 13 against Denver. Collins has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has two touchdowns over that span. He also has 20 targets in his past two outings against Arizona and Jacksonville for 14 catches, and I'm expecting this Texans-Broncos game to be a shootout, which favors the passing game in Houston.
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ridley loves it when Zay Jones is on the field. Jones has played in five games this season (Weeks 1, 2, 5, 11 and 12), and Ridley has scored at least 20.6 PPR points in four of those outings, including two in a row. In his past two outings against the Titans and Texans, Ridley has 12 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets, and he's approaching must-start status in all leagues. I still like Christian Kirk as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver as well, and the Bengals defense should struggle to stop the Jaguars passing attack in Week 13 on Monday night.
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thielen was bad in Week 12 at Tennessee with one catch for 2 yards on three targets, but I'm going back to him this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Prior to Week 12, Thielen had at least 10 targets in five of his past six games, and he scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of those outings. Tampa Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and No. 1 receivers have dominated the Buccaneers all season. Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Brandon Aiyuk and Michael Pittman have all scored at least 16 PPR points against Tampa Bay, and Thielen should follow suit in Week 13.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Sutton grew up in Texas near Houston and went to SMU, so this should be a fun game for him against the Texans. He played Houston last year in Denver and had seven catches for 122 yards on 11 targets, and hopefully, he can do something similar in the rematch this year. Sutton has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, and he's scored at least 14.6 PPR points in four games over that span. He's been the best receiving option for Russell Wilson this season, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 13.
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Rice finally had the breakout game we were all waiting for in Week 12 at Las Vegas with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. It was his fifth touchdown of the season, but everything else was a career-high for the rookie. I hope it's a sign of things to come, and I'm willing to start Rice as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Packers. If Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are starting to trust Rice then Fantasy managers should as well, and Green Bay has allowed three receivers in the past two games (Keenan Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond) to score at least 14.6 PPR points.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Downs only had five catches for 35 yards in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, but he got a whopping 13 targets, which is fantastic. He should continue to be a go-to option for Gardner Minshew in Week 13 against the Titans, and the passing game for the Colts might get more of an emphasis moving forward with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out. Downs already beat up the Tennessee defense in Week 5 with six catches for 97 yards on six targets, and the Titans are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Downs is a must-start option in three-receiver leagues and a borderline starter in all formats in Week 13.
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'm expecting a lot of passing from the Commanders in Week 13 against Miami, which is pretty much the norm anyway. Sam Howell has six games in a row with at least 42 pass attempts, and he tends to spread the ball around to most of his guys. But Samuel is coming off his best game of the season in Week 12 at Dallas with nine catches for 100 yards on 12 targets for 19 PPR points, and he should continue to be a reliable target for Howell against the Dolphins. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, with Terry McLaurin as a No. 2 option, but Samuel should perform better than Jahan Dotson. At least one receiver has scored at least 12.6 PPR points against the Dolphins in three of the past four games.
A.T. Perry WR
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
As of Wednesday afternoon, we're waiting to find out the status of Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quadriceps), and if one or both are out in Week 13 against Detroit then Perry and Keith Kirkwood could be sleepers in deeper leagues. I'd lean toward Perry since he has more upside, and he had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 10 at Minnesota. This is a great matchup against the Lions, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. If Olave and/or Shaheed are out then Perry could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Cooks is getting hot at the right time with at least 14.2 PPR points in four of his past six games. Dak Prescott is on fire right now, and Cooks' production has helped in a major way. It would be nice if Cooks got more than five targets in a game, and the one time that happened was Week 10 against the Giants when Cooks had 10 targets for nine catches, 173 yards and a touchdown, but that's not something you can rely on. What has happened is Cooks has scored in each of his past three games at home, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Michael Wilson (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday, and if he's out in Week 13 at Pittsburgh then Dortch is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In the past two games without Wilson, Dortch has 17 targets for nine catches, 103 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each outing. Going back to last year, this is now nine games where Dortch had at least four targets, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in seven of those contests. The matchup against the Steelers is tough, but Dortch's history when he's involved is worth trusting if Wilson is out again.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It was great to see Watson play well on Thanksgiving at Detroit with season highs in catches (five) and yards (94) on seven targets, and he scored a touchdown for the second game in a row. Hopefully he's getting hot at the right time. But this is still a crowded receiving corps, and I like Jayden Reed better than Watson, with Romeo Doubs right behind both. For this week, Reed is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and Watson and Doubs are borderline starters most in three-receiver leagues. The Chiefs secondary has been amazing this season, especially against No. 1 receivers, and Watson should struggle if he's matched up with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in this game.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Lockett continues to be an inconsistent Fantasy receiver, and he's tough to trust heading into Week 13 at Dallas. In his past two games against the Rams and 49ers, Lockett has combined for just 16.1 PPR points on eight catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. Prior to that, Lockett scored 23.2 PPR points against Washington in Week 10, but this is a matchup where Lockett should struggle in Week 13 against the Cowboys. Dallas is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Lockett should only be started in three-receiver leagues. As for DK Metcalf, he's a low-end No. 2 receiver in this difficult matchup. Metcalf has scored at least 16.8 PPR points in two of his past three games.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London had a solid outing in Week 12 against New Orleans with five catches for 91 yards on seven targets, and his 14.1 PPR points was his best outing since Week 6. I'm not expecting a quality encore in Week 13 against the Jets, who are No. 1 in the fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle beat up the Jets in Week 12, London doesn't have the quarterback or system like the Dolphins receivers, and the Jets secondary should be able to keep London in check. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. London is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues for Week 13.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It used to be safe to start Godwin in all PPR leagues, but even that is risky now given his performances over the past four games. He's scored 9.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's been held to under 55 receiving yards in each outing. He has one touchdown this season, and Mike Evans is the only reliable receiver for the Buccaneers right now. Baker Mayfield (ankle) is playing at less than 100 percent, and the Panthers are No. 4 in the fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Godwin is barely a starter in three-receiver leagues in most formats in Week 13.
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Kupp was limping around in Week 12 at Arizona after injuring his ankle in Week 11 against Seattle. It seems like he's playing hurt, and his production hasn't been good for a while. He's scored 6.9 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and it's no longer safe to call Kupp a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues. The emergence of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams has limited Kupp's upside, and this matchup in Week 13 against the Browns won't be easy. Cleveland is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Kupp is just a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup.