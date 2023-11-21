odell-beckham-ravens-usatsi.jpg

There's been plenty of talk about the massive number of quarterback injuries and the impact they've had on the NFL this season. The impact has been felt particularly hard at wide receiver. 

Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, D.J. Moore, Jordan Addison, and Amari Cooper have all seen their production impacted by quarterback injuries. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins played the first month with an injured Joe Burrow and will play the last six weeks with his backup, Jake Browning. If Justin Jefferson is able to return, he'll have a backup as well. 

While we've adjusted to most of these situations, the Bengals situation is still fresh. Chase is still ranked as a must-start, but he's outside of my top five this week and I wouldn't be all that surprised if he falls outside the top 10 against a more difficult matchup later in the year. Higgins isn't expected to play this week, but when he does return he'll be much lower than that. He might even be dropped in more shallow leagues. Tyler Boyd is already being dropped, probably for good reason. 

What we've mostly seen with the backup QBs is that the most elite wide receivers find a way to be start-worthy but everyone else can be absolutely crushed by a bad QB. Let's hope that trend doesn't continue with Higgins when he's ready.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 12 WR Preview:

Week 12 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Puka Nacua is a must-start receiver and Tutu Atwell becomes an interesting flex if Kupp is out.
player headshot
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There are no Giants wide receivers we want to start this week.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 3.43 -- Brandon Aiyuk ranks second at wide receiver with 3.43 yards per route run. He and Tyreek Hill are the only receivers above three YPRR.
  • 0.68 -- Only Allen Robinson has a lower YPRR than Jonathan Mingo's 0.68. His targets have gone up lately but the efficiency is so bad it is hard to care.
  • 2.29 -- Jayden Reed's 2.29 Fantasy points per target trails only Hill, Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel.
  • 52.4% -- Courtland Sutton's touchdowns seem unsustainable, but he is the only WR in the NFL accounting for more than half of his team's end zone targets.
  • 31.8% -- Mark Andrews has seen nearly a third of Baltimore's red zone targets. That's a lot of potential opportunities for Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers, and others.
  • 30 -- Keenan Allen has seen 30 targets in the past two weeks. With everyone else hurt, he's gone to a different stratosphere. If he stays healthy he could be the No. 1 wide receiver in Fantasy rest of season.
  • 15.4 -- Adam Thielen scored 15.4 PPR Fantasy points in Frank Reich's first game back calling plays. He's topped 14.5 in all but one of the games Reich has called plays.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Jaylen Waddle WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ MIA -10 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
12.7
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
66
REYDS
577
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.4
player headshot
Davante Adams WR
LV Las Vegas • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
64
TAR
111
REYDS
741
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.7
player headshot
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
12.9
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
60
REYDS
523
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
71
REYDS
647
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.1
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Demario Douglas WR
NE New England • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5
OPP VS WR
25th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
46
REYDS
361
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.4
Douglas has established himself as the No. 1 wide receiver on the Patriots with 23 targets in his last three games. I expect the rookie to continue to build on that as a WR3 who could give you WR2 numbers if he ever gets into the end zone.
player headshot
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -7.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
36th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
51
REYDS
463
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.7
Reed is a must-roster player, and the best wide receiver to roster on the Packers, but that doesn't quite make him a must-start wide receiver this week, even in a three-receiver leagues. The reason is that the ball is being spread around to such a degree that seemingly no one sees more than six targets in a game for the Packers. The rushing production was a nice bonus last week but you don't actually get anything for that if you pick him up this week.
player headshot
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
BAL Baltimore • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
25th
WR RNK
39th
ROSTERED
36%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
42
REYDS
374
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.9
I am always going to be the most skeptical of a 31-year-old with Beckham's injury history but he's starting to convince me. With Mark Andrews out the only thing that really matters is that Beckham seems to be convincing Lamar Jackson. The veteran has seven targets in three of his last five games and he's delivered 15-plus Fantasy points in two of his last three. He's a good flex this week and could be much more down the stretch.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
15%
YTD Stats
REC
22
TAR
25
REYDS
363
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.4
You can't start Shakir this week based on one monster play, but you can add him and hope that the big play will convince the coaching staff to increase his role in the passing game.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (WR Preview)
player headshot
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
15.6
WR RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
76
TAR
97
REYDS
726
TD
4
FPTS/G
17.5
Thielen's consistency with Frank Reich playing is nearly unmatched this season. I have him projected for 14.7 FanDuel points, which makes him one of the top projected scorers on the main slate and one of the top projected values. The funny thing is that has been very close to his floor with Reich calling plays.
Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview)
player headshot
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
13.3
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
64
REYDS
696
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.2
I have Collins and Dell both projected as top-six wide receivers on the main slate but Collins is $900 cheaper on FanDuel and based on early week chatter I expect Dell to be rostered in more FanDuel lineups. I want a chunk of all the Texans this week, but Collins is the best value.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

