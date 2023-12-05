Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.
What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.
By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. With most leagues past the trade deadline, this is where the chart factors in most now. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.
You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.
Running Back
|player
|tm
|pos
|non
|PPR
|C. McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|48
|51
|Ky. Williams
|LAR
|RB
|34
|36
|A. Kamara
|NO
|RB
|28
|31
|R. White
|TB
|RB
|25
|30
|D. Achane
|MIA
|RB
|27
|29
|Bij. Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|25
|28
|I. Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|24
|26
|S. Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|24
|26
|J. Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|23
|26
|T. Etienne
|JAC
|RB
|23
|25
|A. Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|21
|24
|D. Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|23
|23
|J. Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|22
|23
|T. Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|20
|21
|R. Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|19
|20
|J. Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|18
|20
|D. Swift
|PHI
|RB
|18
|19
|J. Taylor
|IND
|RB
|16
|18
|D. Henry
|TEN
|RB
|17
|17
|Z. Moss
|IND
|RB
|16
|16
|B. Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|15
|16
|J. Cook
|BUF
|RB
|15
|16
|K. Walker III
|SEA
|RB
|15
|16
|N. Harris
|PIT
|RB
|12
|13
|J. Ford
|CLE
|RB
|12
|13
|J. Conner
|ARI
|RB
|11
|12
|K. Mitchell
|BAL
|RB
|10
|11
|C. Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|10
|10
|E. Elliott
|NE
|RB
|9
|10
|A. Jones
|GB
|RB
|9
|10
|Jav. Williams
|DEN
|RB
|8
|9
|Z. Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|8
|9
|A. Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|8
|9
|J. Warren
|PIT
|RB
|7
|8
|D. Singletary
|HOU
|RB
|7
|7
|B. Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|RB
|7
|7
|R. Johnson
|CHI
|RB
|6
|6
|D. Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|6
|6
|A. Dillon
|GB
|RB
|6
|6
|G. Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|6
|6
|K. Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|6
|6
|T. Spears
|TEN
|RB
|5
|5
|K. Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|5
|5
Wide Receiver
|player
|tm
|pos
|non
|PPR
|Ty. Hill
|MIA
|WR
|50
|54
|C. Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|42
|46
|A. St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|36
|40
|K. Allen
|LAC
|WR
|35
|39
|A. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|34
|38
|S. Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|33
|37
|J. Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|29
|32
|J. Chase
|CIN
|WR
|24
|29
|M. Evans
|TB
|WR
|25
|28
|D. Moore
|CHI
|WR
|23
|27
|M. Pittman
|IND
|WR
|21
|26
|C. Olave
|NO
|WR
|22
|25
|D. Samuel
|SF
|WR
|22
|25
|B. Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|21
|24
|D. Smith
|PHI
|WR
|20
|23
|N. Collins
|HOU
|WR
|19
|22
|P. Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|17
|20
|D. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|16
|19
|R. Rice
|KC
|WR
|15
|18
|D. Adams
|LV
|WR
|13
|17
|C. Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|13
|15
|J. Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|13
|15
|C. Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|13
|15
|C. Ridley
|JAC
|WR
|12
|15
|G. Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11
|15
|Z. Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|9
|12
|A. Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|8
|10
|G. Davis
|BUF
|WR
|8
|10
|T. McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|8
|9
|B. Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|8
|9
|D. London
|ATL
|WR
|7
|9
|J. Addison
|MIN
|WR
|7
|9
|D. Hopkins
|TEN
|WR
|6
|8
|D. Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|6
|8
|J. Reed
|GB
|WR
|6
|7
|J. Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|6
|7
|T. Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|6
|7
|C. Watson
|GB
|WR
|6
|7
|M. Brown
|ARI
|WR
|6
|7
|J. Meyers
|LV
|WR
|5
|7
|T. Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|5
|7
|N. Brown
|HOU
|WR
|6
|6
|O. Beckham Jr.
|BAL
|WR
|5
|6
|A. Thielen
|CAR
|WR
|5
|6
|D. Douglas
|NE
|WR
|5
|6
|E. Moore
|CLE
|WR
|5
|6
|C. Kirk
|JAC
|WR
|5
|6
|R. Doubs
|GB
|WR
|5
|5
|J. Downs
|IND
|WR
|--
|5
|C. Godwin
|TB
|WR
|--
|5
|C. Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|--
|5
|K. Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|--
|5
Tight End
|player
|tm
|pos
|non
|PPR
|T. Kelce
|KC
|TE
|25
|29
|S. LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|17
|20
|T. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|13
|17
|D. Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|10
|13
|T. McBride
|ARI
|TE
|9
|12
|G. Kittle
|SF
|TE
|9
|11
|J. Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|7
|9
|E. Engram
|JAC
|TE
|7
|9
|Ta. Hill
|NO
|TE
|8
|8
|D. Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|7
|8
|D. Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|6
|7
|C. Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|6
|7
|D. Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|5
|7
|D. Waller
|NYG
|TE
|6
|6
|I. Likely
|BAL
|TE
|5
|5
|P. Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|5
|5
Quarterback
|player
|tm
|pos
|1QB
|2QB
|J. Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|25
|54
|J. Allen
|BUF
|QB
|24
|52
|D. Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|23
|50
|T. Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|21
|46
|P. Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|20
|44
|B. Purdy
|SF
|QB
|19
|40
|C. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|17
|36
|L. Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|16
|34
|J. Goff
|DET
|QB
|12
|26
|J. Fields
|CHI
|QB
|11
|24
|J. Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|11
|24
|J. Love
|GB
|QB
|10
|22
|K. Murray
|ARI
|QB
|8
|18
|T. Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|7
|16
|J. Dobbs
|MIN
|QB
|6
|14
|M. Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|5
|12
|G. Smith
|SEA
|QB
|5
|12
|S. Howell
|WAS
|QB
|5
|12
|B. Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|--
|12
|G. Minshew
|IND
|QB
|--
|12
|R. Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|--
|12
|J. Browning
|CIN
|QB
|--
|11
|J. Flacco
|CLE
|QB
|--
|10
|D. Carr
|NO
|QB
|--
|8
|W. Levis
|TEN
|QB
|--
|7
|B. Young
|CAR
|QB
|--
|6
|D. Ridder
|ATL
|QB
|--
|5
|A. O'Connell
|LV
|QB
|--
|5
|T. DeVito
|NYG
|QB
|--
|5