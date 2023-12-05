Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. With most leagues past the trade deadline, this is where the chart factors in most now. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm pos non PPR C. McCaffrey SF RB 48 51 Ky. Williams LAR RB 34 36 A. Kamara NO RB 28 31 R. White TB RB 25 30 D. Achane MIA RB 27 29 Bij. Robinson ATL RB 25 28 I. Pacheco KC RB 24 26 S. Barkley NYG RB 24 26 J. Gibbs DET RB 23 26 T. Etienne JAC RB 23 25 A. Ekeler LAC RB 21 24 D. Montgomery DET RB 23 23 J. Jacobs LV RB 22 23 T. Pollard DAL RB 20 21 R. Mostert MIA RB 19 20 J. Mixon CIN RB 18 20 D. Swift PHI RB 18 19 J. Taylor IND RB 16 18 D. Henry TEN RB 17 17 Z. Moss IND RB 16 16 B. Hall NYJ RB 15 16 J. Cook BUF RB 15 16 K. Walker III SEA RB 15 16 N. Harris PIT RB 12 13 J. Ford CLE RB 12 13 J. Conner ARI RB 11 12 K. Mitchell BAL RB 10 11 C. Hubbard CAR RB 10 10 E. Elliott NE RB 9 10 A. Jones GB RB 9 10 Jav. Williams DEN RB 8 9 Z. Charbonnet SEA RB 8 9 A. Mattison MIN RB 8 9 J. Warren PIT RB 7 8 D. Singletary HOU RB 7 7 B. Robinson Jr. WAS RB 7 7 R. Johnson CHI RB 6 6 D. Pierce HOU RB 6 6 A. Dillon GB RB 6 6 G. Edwards BAL RB 6 6 K. Hunt CLE RB 6 6 T. Spears TEN RB 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI RB 5 5

Wide Receiver

player tm pos non PPR Ty. Hill MIA WR 50 54 C. Lamb DAL WR 42 46 A. St. Brown DET WR 36 40 K. Allen LAC WR 35 39 A. Brown PHI WR 34 38 S. Diggs BUF WR 33 37 J. Jefferson MIN WR 29 32 J. Chase CIN WR 24 29 M. Evans TB WR 25 28 D. Moore CHI WR 23 27 M. Pittman IND WR 21 26 C. Olave NO WR 22 25 D. Samuel SF WR 22 25 B. Aiyuk SF WR 21 24 D. Smith PHI WR 20 23 N. Collins HOU WR 19 22 P. Nacua LAR WR 17 20 D. Metcalf SEA WR 16 19 R. Rice KC WR 15 18 D. Adams LV WR 13 17 C. Sutton DEN WR 13 15 J. Waddle MIA WR 13 15 C. Kupp LAR WR 13 15 C. Ridley JAC WR 12 15 G. Wilson NYJ WR 11 15 Z. Flowers BAL WR 9 12 A. Cooper CLE WR 8 10 G. Davis BUF WR 8 10 T. McLaurin WAS WR 8 9 B. Cooks DAL WR 8 9 D. London ATL WR 7 9 J. Addison MIN WR 7 9 D. Hopkins TEN WR 6 8 D. Johnson PIT WR 6 8 J. Reed GB WR 6 7 J. Smith-Njigba SEA WR 6 7 T. Lockett SEA WR 6 7 C. Watson GB WR 6 7 M. Brown ARI WR 6 7 J. Meyers LV WR 5 7 T. Higgins CIN WR 5 7 N. Brown HOU WR 6 6 O. Beckham Jr. BAL WR 5 6 A. Thielen CAR WR 5 6 D. Douglas NE WR 5 6 E. Moore CLE WR 5 6 C. Kirk JAC WR 5 6 R. Doubs GB WR 5 5 J. Downs IND WR -- 5 C. Godwin TB WR -- 5 C. Samuel WAS WR -- 5 K. Shakir BUF WR -- 5

Tight End

player tm pos non PPR T. Kelce KC TE 25 29 S. LaPorta DET TE 17 20 T. Hockenson MIN TE 13 17 D. Kincaid BUF TE 10 13 T. McBride ARI TE 9 12 G. Kittle SF TE 9 11 J. Ferguson DAL TE 7 9 E. Engram JAC TE 7 9 Ta. Hill NO TE 8 8 D. Goedert PHI TE 7 8 D. Schultz HOU TE 6 7 C. Kmet CHI TE 6 7 D. Njoku CLE TE 5 7 D. Waller NYG TE 6 6 I. Likely BAL TE 5 5 P. Freiermuth PIT TE 5 5

Quarterback