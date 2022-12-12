Fantasy Football is a weird game.

I had two different leagues where I started and got nothing from Tee Higgins and Tony Jones Sunday. In one, my team predictably floundered -- I was the lowest-scoring team of the week, though I was still able to lock in a playoff spot thanks to another team's loss. The other team, however, had the best week of the season for any team -- and the fifth-highest single-week score for any team in this league dating back to its inception in 2012.

Higgins' situation was one of the most frustrating of the season -- one of the most frustrating I can remember -- as I wrote about in my recap of the injuries from Sunday you need to know about, because it could have been avoided if the Bengals were interested in being honest with us. Higgins apparently suffered a setback in pre-game warmups, but still somehow managed to get on the field for one snap, and apparently had a series of plays drawn up for him in case the Bengals needed it. So ... was he available, or not? And if not, why couldn't they have let us know before the game? It's maddening, and I just hope it didn't cost any of you a playoff spot -- though I'm sure it did.

Higgins' wasn't the only notable injury from Sunday's games, of course. Before we get to the rest of the Week 14 recap -- including my five biggest winners and losers plus early waiver-wire targets coming out of Sunday's games for Week 15 -- here's a quick recap of the biggest injuries you need to know about:

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers (ankle) -- It sounds like a high-ankle sprain, which might end Samuel's Fantasy season.

-- It sounds like a high-ankle sprain, which might end Samuel's Fantasy season. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans (ankle) -- The extent isn't known, but even a one-week absence would be pretty harmful at this point. Neither Dare Ogunbowale or Rex Burkhead would likely be a top-30 RB if Pierce is out

-- The extent isn't known, but even a one-week absence would be pretty harmful at this point. Neither Dare Ogunbowale or Rex Burkhead would likely be a top-30 RB if Pierce is out Jeff Wilson, RB, Dolphins (hip) -- Wilson had to be carted to the locker room due to the injury, which isn't a great sign. Raheem Mostert would be a top-24 RB even in a tough matchup if Wilson is out.

-- Wilson had to be carted to the locker room due to the injury, which isn't a great sign. Raheem Mostert would be a top-24 RB even in a tough matchup if Wilson is out. Russell Wilson/Tyler Huntley/Kenny Pickett (concussion) -- All three were forced out by concussions.

The rest of today's newsletter is focused on hitting the rest of the biggest storylines from Sunday's action before we move on to Week 15 and the Fantasy playoffs. We'll have a full breakdown of the Week 15 waiver targets and rankings tomorrow, so here's your look back:

Week 14 Recap

Five biggest winners

J.K. Dobbins – I'll be honest, Dobbins' early long run to set up his touchdown wasn't nearly as impressive as it looks in the box score – he had a massive hole on one cut and got caught from behind on a play he probably should've scored pretty easily on. But if you watch the rest of his carries, I thought he looked pretty good – he ran hard and showed good balance, changing speed and direction easily despite coming off his second knee surgery in the past 15 months. Of course, it's the fact that he even got 15 carries in his first game back that makes Dobbins a winner. He said he felt much better immediately after the cleanup procedure and immediately came back to match a career-high in carries. That's a great sign for his health, as well as his chances to be a top-24 back the rest of the way. Dobbins isn't an RB1 or anything, but he should be worth starting moving forward. Trevor Lawrence – Lawrence looked no worse for the wear despite coming off a toe injury. In fact, he had arguably his best game ever, throwing for 368 yards and three touchdowns and adding 7 yards and a score on the ground. Lawrence has five straight games without an interception, with 10 touchdowns in that span, and the biggest question might have been his health coming into Sunday. He put that to bed, and though the schedule the next few weeks isn't great – vs. DAL, @NYJ – a matchup with Houston in the Fantasy championships in Week 17 could be huge. Jerry Jeudy – It's been a tough, tough year for the Broncos offense, so it was nice to see a bright spot for Jeudy Sunday. With Courtland Sutton (hamstring) out, Jeudy was the clear top target in the passing game, catching eight of nine passes for 73 yards and three touchdowns. The touchdowns are fluke-y, of course, but it was still the kind of game we needed to see from him with Sutton out. I don't know if I could trust him for Week 14 – especially if Brett Rypien is starting – but he'll be in the WR3 discussion. Geno Smith – With DeeJay Dallas and Kenneth Walker sidelined by their ankle injuries, there was a lot of discussion this week about whether Tony Jones or Travis Homer would be the lead back for the Seahawks. As it turns out, it didn't really matter – they ran the ball just 10 times with their running backs. The Seahawks lost, but I'd bet if they're without Dallas and Walker again in Week 15 – as I suspect they may be – they'll once again lean heavily on the pass. It's a tough matchup with the 49ers, but seeing Smith put up 25 Fantasy points in a pass-first game plan feels like a pretty good sign. Donovan Peoples-Jones – Deshaun Watson looked a little better, but this offense is still a long way from where the Browns want it to be. Peoples-Jones was a real bright spot, however, as he played every snap and led the team in every receiving category en route to a 12-8-114 line. Amari Cooper wasn't 100% with a hip injury, but he played 44 of 48 passing downs, so this wasn't just DPJ thriving without the team's No. 1 WR. He's a terrific downfield playmaker, and I liked him as a sleeper coming into the season as a new version of what Will Fuller did with Watson in Houston. This was a very, very promising outing in that vein, as Peoples-Jones' 178 air yards were the second most for any player in the league this week.

Five biggest losers