The Titans have three players to consider as sleepers for Week 15 against Cincinnati with Will Levis, Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. All three have fantastic matchups against the Bengals defense at home.

Start with Levis, who is only going to be used in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15, which is the start of the Fantasy playoffs. Levis injured his shoulder in Week 14 against Jacksonville and scored just 7.1 Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his previous four games.

He practiced this week without limitations, and now he's facing a Cincinnati defense that is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in the past four games against the Bengals have scored at least 28.4 Fantasy points, and Levis will hopefully take advantage of this secondary.

This should also benefit Ridley and Westbrook-Ikhine. Ridley scored 12.9 PPR points in Week 14 against Jacksonville, which was somewhat disappointing since he had 12 targets, but he only managed seven catches for 59 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but this could be a breakout game for him given the matchup. He's a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

In their past four games, the Bengals have allowed 41 catches for 704 yards and eight touchdowns to receivers from Baltimore, the Chargers, Pittsburgh and Dallas. Tylan Wallace, Rashod Bateman, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb all scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Cincinnati over that span, which will hopefully help Ridley and Westbrook-Ikhine, who is a good flier in deeper leagues.

It would be great if Westbrook-Ikhine got back in the end zone. Prior to Week 14 against Jacksonville when he was held to one catch for 19 yards on two targets, he scored a touchdown in three games in a row and seven times in his past eight games.

This could be a fun game between the Bengals and Titans in Week 15, especially if the Tennessee offense shows up. I'm expecting that to happen, which is why I like Levis, Ridley and Westbrook-Ikhine as sleepers.

Week 15 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 1511 RUYDS 383 TD 11 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.8 Richardson got great news Wednesday with Josh Downs (shoulder) returning to practice, and hopefully he's ready to play coming off the Week 14 bye. The Broncos also could still be without cornerback Riley Moss (knee), and his absence was huge in Week 13 against Cleveland when Jameis Winston had 497 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Richardson has scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has scored at least 6.1 Fantasy points with his legs in three outings in a row, with three rushing touchdowns. I'm going to trust Richardson as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 15. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats PAYDS 2842 RUYDS 304 TD 22 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.1 I don't have Nix ranked as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week, but I would definitely consider starting him in all leagues. He's taking on a Colts defense that has allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 18.1 Fantasy points, including three over 20 points, and Nix was hot going into his bye in Week 14. He scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should be in that range again in Week 15. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats PAYDS 1975 RUYDS 85 TD 14 INT 9 FPTS/G 14.3 Check the weather in Cleveland prior to kickoff Sunday, and hopefully the conditions are OK for Winston and the Browns passing game. Winston got bad news Friday with David Njoku (hamstring) missing practice all week, and Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out for Week 15. But Winston should be able to rely on Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, and volume will be in Winston's favor. He's now scored at least 19.3 Fantasy points in four of six starts, including three outings with at least 29.6 points. And four of the past six quarterbacks against Kansas City have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points, making Winston a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 2966 RUYDS 56 TD 20 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.5 Rodgers will be more of an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 15, but he does have the chance to play well against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. For the season, eight quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and the Jaguars allow 24.7 Fantasy points per game to the position. Rodgers has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three games in a row and five of his past six outings, so hopefully he does well once again in Week 15.

Sleeper RBs Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 359 REC 27 REYDS 222 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Warren is worth using as a flex option in Week 15 at Philadelphia since he has scored at least 9.2 PPR points in five games in a row. The Eagles run defense is tough, but five running backs in the past four games have scored at least 13.2 PPR points. And in the past five weeks, Philadelphia is No. 6 in most receptions allowed to running backs with 24, and four running backs over that span have at least 5.5 PPR points against the Eagles with just their receiving totals alone. Sincere McCormick RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats RUYDS 175 REC 4 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 McCormick has run well in the past two games for the Raiders against the Chiefs and Buccaneers, and coach Antonio Pierce said McCormick will remain the starter even with Alexander Mattison (ankle) coming back against the Falcons after missing the past three games. In his past two outings, McCormick has 27 carries for 142 yards and four catches for 12 yards on five targets. The Falcons are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three guys in the past four games have scored at least 15.9 PPR points against Atlanta. I like McCormick has a high-end flex in all leagues. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 367 REC 17 REYDS 47 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 It's risky to trust a Broncos running back because on any given week we could see McLaughlin, Javonte Williams or Audric Estime lead the team in carries. But in Denver's last game in Week 13 against Cleveland, McLaughlin looked great with 14 carries for 84 yards and one catch for no yards on two targets. If he gets that amount of work again in Week 15 against Indianapolis then McLaughlin will be a solid flex option in all leagues. The Colts are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs in the past three games against Indianapolis have scored at least 12.2 PPR points. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BAL -16.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 191 REC 37 REYDS 322 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 The Ravens are 16-point favorites on the road at the Giants, and this game could easily be a blowout. That could lead to Hill getting some additional carries behind Derrick Henry, and Hill is worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. The Giants are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least eight PPR points against the Giants in their past five games.

Sleeper WRs Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 I was hesitant to trust Thielen in Week 14 at Philadelphia, but he was awesome with nine catches for 102 yards on 11 targets. He now has 17 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets in his past two games against the Buccaneers and Eagles, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 at Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the past three No. 1 receivers against Dallas -- Terry McLaurin in Week 12, Malik Nabers in Week 13 and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 14 -- all scored at least 15.3 PPR points. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 81 REYDS 735 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 We'll see what happens with the Bills receivers now that Keon Coleman (wrist) is set to return in Week 15 at Detroit, but I expect Coleman to impact Amari Cooper more than Shakir. He has at least seven targets in seven games in a row, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in four of those outings. Detroit is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers in the past five games against the Lions have scored at least 13.6 PPR points. Coleman and Cooper have the potential to be No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 since the game could be a shootout, but I like Shakir as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver given his role for Josh Allen. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 72 REYDS 700 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 Waddle has stepped up in the past three games, and it's time to consider him a potential starter in all leagues again. He scored at least 20.9 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has two games over that span with at least nine targets. The Texans are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Houston in the past five games. Waddle, who is from Houston, has faced the Texans twice in his career and scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 78 REYDS 594 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.8 Downs returned to practice Wednesday after missing Week 13 with a shoulder injury, and hopefully he plays in Week 15 at Denver following the Colts' bye. Prior to getting hurt in Week 12 against Detroit, Downs had scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row and seven of his past eight games. The Broncos have a great secondary when healthy, but cornerback Riley Moss (knee) could be out for the second game in a row. Denver has allowed four receivers in the past two games against Las Vegas and Cleveland to score at least 15.2 PPR points, and Downs should be considered a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if healthy. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 50 REYDS 492 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Palmer is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Ladd McConkey (knee) is out in Week 15. McConkey missed Week 14 at Kansas City, and Palmer had six catches for 78 yards on nine targets. This week, the Chargers are facing a Tampa Bay defense that is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers in the past five games have scored at least 12.4 PPR points, and Palmer and Quentin Johnston would both benefit if McConkey remains out in Week 15.

Sleeper TEs Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 64 REYDS 401 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 I was hoping for more from Ferguson in Week 14 against Cincinnati, but he only had three catches for 32 yards on six targets after missing the previous two games with a concussion. That said, I'm going right back to him in Week 15 against Carolina given the matchup. The Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against Carolina in the past eight games, with eight touchdowns scored over that span. Ferguson has top-10 upside in Week 15. Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA GB -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 521 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.3 Romeo Doubs (concussion) is expected to return in Week 15 against Seattle after missing the past two games, and that's slightly bad news for Kraft, who has benefitted with Doubs out. Kraft has 12 targets in his past two games against Miami and Detroit for nine catches, 119 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing. He's actually scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three games in a row, and the Seahawks have allowed two tight ends in the past three games to score at least 14 PPR points. Based on the matchup, even with Doubs back, I still like Kraft as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA HOU -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 64 REYDS 424 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Schultz comes into Week 15 against Miami having scored at least 8.3 PPR points in three of his past four games. That includes his best game of the season in Week 13 at Jacksonville with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on seven targets for 17.1 PPR points. It's good timing for Schultz to face the Dolphins, who have allowed four tight ends in their past four games to score at least 9.4 PPR points. Schultz is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 15. Stone Smartt TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 98 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.4 Will Dissly (shoulder) is out for the Chargers in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, and Smartt is worth using as a starter in deeper leagues. Smartt came on for Dissly in Week 14 at Kansas City and had three catches for 54 yards on three targets. This week, he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and six of the past seven tight ends against the Buccaneers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points. Tampa Bay is also without standout safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee), and the Chargers might need Smartt with Ladd McConkey (knee) banged up.

Defense/Special Teams

Cardinals (vs. NE)

Cowboys (vs. CAR)

Falcons (at LAR)

Kickers

Will Reichard (vs. CHI)

Wil Lutz (vs. IND)

Justin Tucker (at NYG)