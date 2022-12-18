jerry-jeudy-broncos-getty.jpg

Heading into the Fantasy Football playoffs, some things are guaranteed. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a superstar, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett remain must-start WRs, and Christian Watson's upside is too high to consider sitting, for instance. But there are still plenty of questions out there. Before we get to my Week 15 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions facing the position this week: 

Is Jerry Jeudy now a must-start WR?

Week 14 was an interesting one for Jeudy. Obviously, it was a massive game -- three touchdowns, 33.3 PPR points, and his third highest yardage total of the season. However, it was also just 73 yards on a 20.5% target share, in a game Courtland Sutton missed against a pretty good matchup. Don't let the three touchdowns convince you this was some paradigm-shifting performance -- and don't let Russell Wilson's struggles fool you into thinking his absence wouldn't be a downgrade. Jeudy is very much in the starting conversation, especially if Sutton's hamstring keeps him sidelined, but he's still more of a fringe WR2 than a must-start guy. 

Is Mike Evans still worth my time? 

Evans hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, a stunning drought for a guy who had 27 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Tom Brady. He hadn't had more than 59 yards in a game since Week 8, either, which means he really hasn't been very helpful for Fantasy for like two months. But I'm not going away from him. It seems like every week he's inches away from a big play -- in Week 14, it was a long touchdown nullified by a holding penalty plus a potential late touchdown thrown behind and below him in the end zone. Evans is a downfield-oriented playmaker, playing in an offense that is struggling to give its quarterback time, and he and Brady have just been a little bit off more often than not lately. That's frustrating, but the opportunities are still there -- 7.8 targets per game over the past five -- and he only needs to hit on one to be worth starting. The coin flip has come up tails a bunch of times in a row, but I still think heads have a pretty good chance of popping up here. 

Can I trust Diontae Johnson

Again, "trust" is the wrong word, but yeah, I think I'd be rolling with Johnson this week. He's mostly still garnering his typically strong target numbers, and in Week 14 he actually started turning them into production. Maybe it was just a fluke, or maybe he just has a bit of a better connection with Mitchell Trubisky than Kenny Pickett; he has a 61.4% catch rate and 6.1 Y/T from Trubisky, compared to 57.4% and 5.4 with Pickett. Johnson isn't a must-start WR by this point, but the volume remains strong enough for him to be in that WR2/3 range for me. 

Here are my Week 15 rankings for WR: 

  1. Ja'Marr Chase @TB
  2. Davante Adams vs. NE
  3. A.J. Brown @CHI
  4. DeAndre Hopkins @DEN
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ
  6. CeeDee Lamb @JAX
  7. Chris Godwin vs. CIN
  8. Keenan Allen vs. TEN
  9. Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
  10. Chris Olave vs. ATL
  11. DeVonta Smith @CHI
  12. Christian Kirk vs. DAL
  13. Mike Williams vs. TEN
  14. Tee Higgins @TB
  15. Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI
  16. Mike Evans vs. CIN
  17. Zay Jones vs. DAL
  18. Christian Watson vs. LAR
  19. Diontae Johnson @CAR
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU
  21. Garrett Wilson vs. DET
  22. Drake London @NO
  23. Marquise Brown @DEN
  24. Jakobi Meyers @LV
  25. Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
  26. Allen Lazard vs. LAR
  27. Michael Gallup @JAX
  28. D.J. Chark @NYJ
  29. Darius Slayton @WAS
  30. D.J. Moore vs. PIT
  31. Chris Moore vs. KC
  32. Mack Hollins vs. NE
  33. George Pickens @CAR
  34. Jarvis Landry vs. ATL
  35. Elijah Moore vs. DET
  36. Josh Palmer vs. TEN
  37. Hunter Renfrow vs. NE
  38. Marvin Jones vs. DAL
  39. Robert Woods @LAC
  40. Ben Skowronek @GB
  41. Josh Reynolds @NYJ
  42. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU
  43. Skyy Moore @HOU
  44. Tutu Atwell @GB
  45. Romeo Doubs vs. LAR