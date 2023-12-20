Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND ATL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 86 REYDS 769 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 London loves playing at home. In his past five games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 19.7 PPR points per game over that span. We'll see how he does with Taylor Heinicke taking over for Desmond Ridder, and London missed Week 9 against Minnesota in Heinicke's first start. The Colts have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 14.4 PPR points in four of their past five games, and London is a borderline top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 16.

Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -10 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 84 REYDS 754 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.1 Rice's breakout started in Week 12 at Las Vegas when he had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets for 24.7 PPR points. Since then, he's scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least nine targets and seven catches in each outing over that span, with three touchdowns. The Raiders have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.4 PPR points in eight of their past nine games, and Rice should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -2 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 66 REYDS 497 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 If Higgins wants to get a big contract this offseason, then this is a great week to prove himself as an impending free agent. With Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not expected to play in Week 16 at Pittsburgh, Higgins can show he's an alpha receiver with a strong outing as the No. 1 guy. He looked the part in Week 15 against Minnesota in the game where Chase was injured with four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He now has five games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in three of them. The Steelers secondary is beat up with both safeties out in Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Domatnae Kazee (suspension), and Jake Browning should lean on Higgins in this matchup. He's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -PK O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 108 REYDS 814 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Godwin is getting hot at the right time with 23 targets in his past two games, and he has 15 catches for 208 yards over that span against the Falcons and Packers. I'll buy into that production carrying over to Week 16 since he has a tremendous matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Jacksonville in the past seven games, and Godwin and Mike Evans should be able to take advantage of this secondary, especially while Baker Mayfield is playing at a high level. Evans has top-10 upside in all leagues, while Godwin is worth using as No. 2 Fantasy receiver.