Week 16 is upon us and that typically brings forth Fantasy football semi-finals in most leagues. If you've managed to make it this far, a huge congrats is most certainly in order. You've successfully navigated bye weeks, injuries and a host of other challenges. With that said, the mission is certainly not complete. For those who are still in the running for a league championship but might be a little banged up at the wide receiver position, there plenty of streaming options to help you advance to the next round.
Thankfully, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 16 at wide receiver. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 16 projections over at SportsLine.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Wide Receivers
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
London loves playing at home. In his past five games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 19.7 PPR points per game over that span. We'll see how he does with Taylor Heinicke taking over for Desmond Ridder, and London missed Week 9 against Minnesota in Heinicke's first start. The Colts have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 14.4 PPR points in four of their past five games, and London is a borderline top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 16.
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Rice's breakout started in Week 12 at Las Vegas when he had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets for 24.7 PPR points. Since then, he's scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least nine targets and seven catches in each outing over that span, with three touchdowns. The Raiders have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.4 PPR points in eight of their past nine games, and Rice should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Higgins wants to get a big contract this offseason, then this is a great week to prove himself as an impending free agent. With Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not expected to play in Week 16 at Pittsburgh, Higgins can show he's an alpha receiver with a strong outing as the No. 1 guy. He looked the part in Week 15 against Minnesota in the game where Chase was injured with four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He now has five games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in three of them. The Steelers secondary is beat up with both safeties out in Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Domatnae Kazee (suspension), and Jake Browning should lean on Higgins in this matchup. He's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Godwin is getting hot at the right time with 23 targets in his past two games, and he has 15 catches for 208 yards over that span against the Falcons and Packers. I'll buy into that production carrying over to Week 16 since he has a tremendous matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Jacksonville in the past seven games, and Godwin and Mike Evans should be able to take advantage of this secondary, especially while Baker Mayfield is playing at a high level. Evans has top-10 upside in all leagues, while Godwin is worth using as No. 2 Fantasy receiver.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Jets in Week 16 with Zach Wilson still in the concussion protocol Wednesday, but I would start Garrett Wilson against the Commanders even with Trevor Siemian under center. The matchup against Washington is too good since the Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In Washington's past five games, eight receivers have scored at least 14.7 PPR points, with nine touchdowns. Wilson struggled in Week 15 at Miami with three catches for 29 yards on four targets, but he should rebound this week given the matchup at home. This is the last home game for the Jets this year, and Wilson scored at least 13 PPR points in six of eight outings in his stadium.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Addison was great in his first start with Nick Mullens in Week 15 at Cincinnati with six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. That was also with Justin Jefferson back, so Addison will hopefully be fine with a new quarterback and a healthy receiving corps. This week, the Vikings should be throwing a lot at Detroit, and the Lions are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There also have been four times this season where a pair of receivers have scored at least 13.2 PPR points against Detroit in the same game -- Week 2 (Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf), Week 5 (Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark), Week 10 (Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton and Quentin Johnston) and Week 12 (Christian Watson and Jayden Reed) -- so Jefferson and Addison can both thrive in this matchup.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
After not scoring a touchdown at all in 2022, Johnson comes into Week 16 against the Bengals with a touchdown in three games in a row. The last time he failed to score a touchdown was Week 12 at Cincinnati when Johnson had four catches for 50 yards on eight targets, but I'll still trust Johnson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the rematch, even with Mason Rudolph as the new quarterback in Pittsburgh. Johnson has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games against Cincinnati, and the Bengals have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points in their past three games against Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Minnesota.
Noah Brown WR
HOU Houston • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Nico Collins (calf) again missed practice Wednesday, so it looks like Brown could once again be the No. 1 receiver for the Texans in Week 16 against Cleveland. He just had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Titans with Collins out, and Brown has done well when Collins has missed time. In three games where Collins was hurt (Week 9 against Tampa Bay, Week 10 at Cincinnati and Week 15), Brown has scored at least 22.2 PPR points in each outing. It stinks that C.J. Stroud (concussion) is likely out again in Week 16, but Brown connected well with Case Keenum in Week 15 and should do well against the Browns as well. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, and any absence for either of them in Week 16 at Carolina would be great for Wicks, who just had a huge game in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. Against the Buccaneers, Wicks had six catches for 97 yards on seven targets, and he now has 13 targets in his past two games. He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Panthers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Jordan Love would likely lean on Wicks if Watson and Reed are out. Wicks is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Flowers is dealing with a foot injury, which caused him to miss practice Wednesday, but coach John Harbaugh didn't seem concerned. Flowers is coming off a bad game in Week 15 at Jacksonville with one catch for 7 yards on two targets, and I would only consider him a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 16 at San Francisco. Prior to Week 15, Flowers scored at least 20 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Chargers and Rams, but Flowers could struggle if he's matched up with San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward. This doesn't feel like a great spot to trust the rookie receiver.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Cooks had two catches for 10 yards on six targets in Week 15 at Buffalo, and he continues to struggle on the road. He's now averaging just 5.3 PPR points in seven outings outside of Dallas, and he should have another down game at Miami. Only four receivers have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against the Dolphins in their past four games, and CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson are the only pass catchers I would trust for the Cowboys in this matchup in Week 16.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Palmer did well in his return from a six-game absence with a knee injury in Week 15 at Las Vegas with 21.3 PPR points, but you don't want to chase points with him in Week 16 against Buffalo. He scored on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Easton Stick, but otherwise he had three catches for 34 yards on three targets. Even if Keenan Allen (heel) remains out again in Week 16, Palmer didn't see a spike in targets against the Raiders. And Stick should struggle against the Bills, even at home. At best use Palmer as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Meyers had a big game against the Chiefs in Week 12 with six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. And he's coming off a great Fantasy outing in Week 15 against the Chargers where he had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on four targets, as well as throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. But I expect this to be a letdown game for Meyers, who has scored 8.9 PPR points or less in three of five road games this season. And Kansas City hasn't allowed a receiver to score more than 9.4 PPR points in the past two games against Buffalo and New England, so Meyers is just a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 16.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I thought McLaurin would play well in Week 15 at the Rams, and he delivered his best game of the season with 26.1 PPR points on six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. That snapped a streak of four games in a row where McLaurin scored 9.3 PPR points or less, and I'm concerned he could revert to that type of stat line in Week 16 at the Jets, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only four receivers have scored touchdowns against the Jets this season, and Sam Howell is clearly struggling after he was benched last week against the Rams (McLaurin's touchdown also came from Jacoby Brissett). McLaurin is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 16.