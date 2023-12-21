There will be many difficult decisions to be made in Week 16. It is the Fantasy Football semifinals in most leagues and there is a certain finality to every decision. There's no shortage of things to stress over as a Fantasy manager. Whether or not you start Rashee Rice shouldn't be one of them. While Rice is just WR29 on the season, that's mostly due to a slow start, and his hot start has pushed him into must-start, borderline top-12 territory.

The Chiefs' star rookie has four straight games with at least nine targets and he's scored at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in all of those games. Since Week 12, only Deebo Samuel and CeeDee Lamb have scored more PPR Fantasy points that Rice.

On paper, the matchup doesn't look great, because the Raiders have been above average in terms of limiting the Fantasy production of wide receivers. But this hot stretch started against the Raiders, when Rice scored 24.7 PPR Fantasy points against them in Week 12. They are playing a style of defense that limits big plays but allows throws underneath which fits Rice and his 4.3 ADOT perfectly. While the Raiders have surrendered the 11th-fewest passing yards this season, they've given up the fourth-most yards after the catch.

If Rice is on your roster, he's in your starting lineup. You have plenty of other things to stress about.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. The Texans offense looks like one to avoid as long as C.J. Stroud is out. Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN Cincinnati • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tee Higgins is a No. 2 receiver and Tyler Boyd is a fine flex.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

69.9% -- Nearly 70% of Rashee Rice's receiving yards have come after the catch, that's tops amongst wide receivers with at least 50 targets.

11.4 -- Deebo Samuel is on pace to become just the fourth player since 1992 to average more than 11 yards per target with at least 60 targets in multiple seasons. The other three are Tyreek Hill, Tyler Lockett, and DeSean Jackson.

18 -- Puka Nacua needs 18 more catches to set the rookie record for most catches in a season.

152.67 -- After missing last week's game, Tyreek Hill now needs to average almost 153 yards per game in his final three to reach his stated goal of 2,000 receiving yards this season.

15.88 -- Drake London is averaging 15.88 PPR FPPG at home this season and just 7.37 on the road.

24.2 -- Noah Brown has three games this season with at least 24.2 PPR Fantasy points. He also has zero points in two of his last three. He's the Gabe Davis of the South.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND ATL -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 86 REYDS 769 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 113 REYDS 985 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR GB -5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 84 REYDS 567 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.8 Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 90 REYDS 824 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.2 Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TB -1 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 108 REYDS 814 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Calvin Ridley WR JAC Jacksonville

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 109 REYDS 781 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 16 Adds (WR Preview) Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 77 REYDS 549 TD 5 FPTS/G 11 Samuel was the top waiver wire add at wide receiver last week as well, but he still sits at just 57% rostered. He has three straight games with double-digit Fantasy points and he's topped 19 in two of those games. The matchup isn't great but it's easier for him than it is for Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -6.5 O/U 34.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 60 REYDS 443 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Douglas' first game back was a disappointment but he still has nine targets in two of his last three games and seven targets in four of his last five games. I'm hoping for a bounce back in Week 16. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR GB -5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 491 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 If Christian Watson and Jayden Reed remain out then Wicks might just be the best option available. He should certainly be started in more leagues than he is currently rostered in. His seven targets in Week 15 were a career high and part of a trend. His snap share has increased for three weeks in a row.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 19.4 WR RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 103 TAR 141 REYDS 1306 TD 10 FPTS/G 21.6 The choice between Lamb and Tyreek Hill will not be an easy one. The tiebreaker for me is that Lamb is $900 cheaper and Hill may still not be 100% by the time the Cowboys and Dolphins kick off. Last week was the first time since Week 9 that Lamb failed to reach the end zone and the second time since Week 5 that he didn't score at least 17 PPR Fantasy points.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIA -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 99 REYDS 964 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.8 We expect Hill to return this week, which should drive people off of Waddle. But there is at least a chance that Hill won't be 100% and Waddle will still be Tua Tagovailoa's top target. Waddle has been the quintessential DFS tournament play as of late with three of seven games over 19 PPR Fantasy points, topping 26 twice.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

