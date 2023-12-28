kyren-williams-rams-usatsi.jpg
usatsi

As we enter championship week for Fantasy Football, it's worth the time to do at least a little bit of reflection on what we've seen in the past 17 weeks. At running back, we may have just seen the greatest Zero-RB season of all time. 

Sure, Christian McCaffrey is still the clear No. 1 running back overall and has led many teams to the finals. But just look at the rest of the top 10 on a per-game basis. 

Kyren Williams wasn't even drafted in a majority of leagues and currently ranks as RB2 overall on a per-game basis. Alvin Kamara had an ADP in Round 6 due to a three-game suspension. He currently ranks as RB3 per game. Kamara was drafted four rounds earlier than RB4 per game, Raheem Mostert. Mostert's teammate, De'Von Achane sits at RB7 per game despite being drafted in Round 11. Rachaad White, Breece Hall, and David Montgomery all sit inside the top 12 on a per-game basis and were drafted after Round 4. 

Of course, there is a flip side to all this value. Austin Ekeler, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard have all failed to live up to their first-round price tags. If you somehow made it to the finals with one of these backs, you likely have a difficult decision to make in the championship, unless, of course, you snagged one of the studs in the prior paragraph. Achane is the only one from that list who isn't ranked as a start this week.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 17 RB Preview:

Week 17 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be a top-20 running back if Pacheco is out.
player headshot
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
If Brian Robinson, Chris Rodriguez, and Jonathan Williams are all out the Commanders may be forced to give Antonio Gibson a feature role.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 20.1 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored 20.1 PPR Fantasy points in his last game without Isiah Pacheco. And that was against a much better defense.
  • 21.75 -- Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 21.75 touches per game in his last four games. He is RB10 over that stretch.
  • 3.75 -- Last week was the first game all season that James Conner averaged fewer than four yards per carry. 
  • 12 -- De'Von Achane only has two games all season with more than 12 touches. The Dolphins won those two games by a combined 80 points.
  • 10 -- Derrick Henry produced 10 yards on 20 touches against the Texans in Week 15. He'll face them again in Week 17.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Derrick Henry RB
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
972
REC
28
REYDS
214
TD
13
FPTS/G
15
player headshot
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -4 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1012
REC
25
REYDS
175
TD
21
FPTS/G
17.8
player headshot
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
9
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
222
REC
16
REYDS
179
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.9
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DAL -6 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
14.6
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
886
REC
52
REYDS
295
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR JAC -7 O/U 37.5
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
14.9
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
849
REC
51
REYDS
430
TD
10
FPTS/G
16.2
player headshot
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
14.3
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
571
REC
43
REYDS
394
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.1
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
15th
ROSTERED
64%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
222
REC
16
REYDS
179
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.9
Jerick McKinnon is on IR and Isiah Pacheco is in the concussion protocol. Considering it's a short week, we shouldn't expect Pacheco to return which should leave Edwards-Helaire to handle the lion's share of the running back work for the Chiefs against a bad Bengals defense.
player headshot
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
RB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
268
REC
9
REYDS
54
TD
1
FPTS/G
3
White has a good matchup against a Colts defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, but you need to have a backup plan because Josh Jacobs wasn't far from playing in Week 16. If Jacobs is out, White is a top-20 running back, but if Jacobs returns White isn't even a good flex.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Ezekiel Elliott RB
NE New England • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -12 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
13.5
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
549
REC
45
REYDS
280
TD
4
FPTS/G
10
Elliott is still just $6.400 even though he has topped 20 PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three games. A negative game script is not a problem for him as his 11 targets from Week 16 illustrated.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
11.1
RB RNK
31st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
676
REC
52
REYDS
330
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.3
Warren has been in a bit of an efficiency slump the last month, but I love the volume in the passing game. He has 17 targets and 14 catches in his last three games and the Steelers are 3.5-point underdogs at Seattle this week. Warren is one big play from being a steal in DFS each and every week.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 17. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.  