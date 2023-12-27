Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -4.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 16.1 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 92 REYDS 1022 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.2 We got a little lucky with Collins in Week 16 against Cleveland since he scored a touchdown and caught a two-point conversion, which helped him score 13.8 PPR points. But he only had four catches for 18 yards on six targets with the combination of Case Keenum and Davis Mills at quarterback in a tough matchup. This week, C.J. Stroud is back from his two-game absence with a concussion, and Stroud should lean on Collins against the Titans. In four games prior to Collins hurting his calf in Week 14 at the Jets, he had scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing, including two games with at least 23.4 PPR points. Collins is also averaging 21.8 PPR points in eight games at home this season.

Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN KC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 96 REYDS 811 TD 7 FPTS/G 13 Rice only scored 11.7 PPR points in Week 16 against the Raiders, which was his lowest total in his past five games. Still, he had his highest target total against Las Vegas with 12, and he now has at least nine targets in five games in a row. He should have the chance for a big game in Week 17 against the Bengals, who have been abused by wide receivers of late. In their past four games, six receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Cincinnati, including Michael Pittman (17.5 PPR points), Jordan Addison (29.1 PPR points), Justin Jefferson (15.4 PPR points) and George Pickens (35.5 PPR points). Rice could have his best game of the season in Week 17.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 119 REYDS 892 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Godwin, finally, has become a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield with at least 11 targets in three games in a row. Godwin has responded with at least 13.9 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Packers and Jaguars, and he should have another productive performance against the Saints in Week 17. One of Godwin's best games of the season actually came at New Orleans in Week 4 when he had eight catches for 114 yards on 11 targets for 19.4 PPR points, but Mike Evans left that game with a hamstring injury. Godwin also has scored at least 14.3 PPR points against the Saints in three of his past four meetings.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -13 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 117 REYDS 885 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 Let's go back to the Rams game in Week 15 when Jacoby Brissett took over for Sam Howell in the fourth quarter. In two drives, Brissett connected with McLaurin on three passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, including a 48-yard reception that ended up on the 1-yard line. To put that in perspective, McLaurin's best game with Sam Howell this season was 90 yards in Week 7 against the Giants. Brissett is starting for the Commanders in Week 17 against the 49ers, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past four games, including four touchdowns over that span. I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with Brissett.