Week 17 is upon us and that typically means the championship game is on the horizon. If you've managed to make it this far, a huge congrats is most certainly in order. You've successfully navigated bye weeks, injuries and a host of other challenges. With that said, the mission is certainly not complete. For those who are competing for a league championship this week but might be a little banged up at the wide receiver position, there plenty of options to help you claim your Fantasy league title.
Thankfully, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 16 at wide receiver. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 17 projections over at SportsLine.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Wide Receivers
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We got a little lucky with Collins in Week 16 against Cleveland since he scored a touchdown and caught a two-point conversion, which helped him score 13.8 PPR points. But he only had four catches for 18 yards on six targets with the combination of Case Keenum and Davis Mills at quarterback in a tough matchup. This week, C.J. Stroud is back from his two-game absence with a concussion, and Stroud should lean on Collins against the Titans. In four games prior to Collins hurting his calf in Week 14 at the Jets, he had scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing, including two games with at least 23.4 PPR points. Collins is also averaging 21.8 PPR points in eight games at home this season.
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Rice only scored 11.7 PPR points in Week 16 against the Raiders, which was his lowest total in his past five games. Still, he had his highest target total against Las Vegas with 12, and he now has at least nine targets in five games in a row. He should have the chance for a big game in Week 17 against the Bengals, who have been abused by wide receivers of late. In their past four games, six receivers have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Cincinnati, including Michael Pittman (17.5 PPR points), Jordan Addison (29.1 PPR points), Justin Jefferson (15.4 PPR points) and George Pickens (35.5 PPR points). Rice could have his best game of the season in Week 17.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Godwin, finally, has become a go-to guy for Baker Mayfield with at least 11 targets in three games in a row. Godwin has responded with at least 13.9 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Packers and Jaguars, and he should have another productive performance against the Saints in Week 17. One of Godwin's best games of the season actually came at New Orleans in Week 4 when he had eight catches for 114 yards on 11 targets for 19.4 PPR points, but Mike Evans left that game with a hamstring injury. Godwin also has scored at least 14.3 PPR points against the Saints in three of his past four meetings.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Let's go back to the Rams game in Week 15 when Jacoby Brissett took over for Sam Howell in the fourth quarter. In two drives, Brissett connected with McLaurin on three passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, including a 48-yard reception that ended up on the 1-yard line. To put that in perspective, McLaurin's best game with Sam Howell this season was 90 yards in Week 7 against the Giants. Brissett is starting for the Commanders in Week 17 against the 49ers, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past four games, including four touchdowns over that span. I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with Brissett.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
In four games without Mark Andrews (ankle), Flowers has three games with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 20 PPR points in those three outings. He's coming off a solid game in Week 16 at San Francisco with nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he should be heavily involved again in Week 17 against Miami. The Dolphins are tough to run on, so look for Lamar Jackson to carry the offense in this matchup, and four No. 1 receivers in the past six games against Miami (Davante Adams in Week 11, Garrett Wilson in Week 12, DeAndre Hopkins in Week 14 and CeeDee Lamb in Week 16) have all scored at least 17.4 PPR points. Flowers should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see who's healthy at receiver for the Packers in Week 17 against Minnesota, but Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) all missed or left Week 16 at Carolina. Doubs stepped up with all the injuries and caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Panthers, and he could see a spike in targets if Watson, Reed and Wicks remain out. It's a fluid situation, so this post might be updated later in the week, but I'll use Doubs as a No. 3 receiver against the Vikings if he's the No. 1 option for Jordan Love. Minnesota is also No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.
NO New Orleans • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Shaheed is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against Tampa Bay in Week 17 in the majority of leagues. He's coming off a solid game in Week 16 at the Rams with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should remain heavily involved in the passing game against the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He only had three catches for 33 yards on seven targets against Tampa Bay in Week 4, but this game should be a shootout, with Derek Carr looking to Shaheed quite often in the rematch.
D.J. Chark WR
CAR Carolina • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Chark seems to enjoy the revenge game narrative. In 2022 with the Lions, he faced the Jaguars in Week 13 and caught five passes for 98 yards on six targets. Then this season, in Week 5 at Detroit, Chark had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Let's see if he can keep this up as he faces Jacksonville again in Week 17, and he's coming off a big game in Week 16 against Green Bay with six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. It helps that the Jaguars are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I'm willing to take a chance on Chark as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
T.J. Hockenson (knee) is out for the season, and Jordan Addison (ankle) could miss Week 17 against Green Bay. If Addison is out then consider Osborn a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In Week 16 against Detroit, Osborn had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in the game where both of his teammates were injured. Osborn also crushed the Packers in their first meeting in Week 8 with eight catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, and Green Bay is without standout cornerback Jaire Alexander (suspended). It could be a big week for Osborn opposite Justin Jefferson.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If Marquise Brown (heel) is out again for the Cardinals in Week 17 at Philadelphia then I like Dortch as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He just had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 16 at Chicago, and four targets is the magic number for Dortch. Going back to last year, he now has 10 games with at least four targets, and he's scored at least 11.7 PPR points in eight of those outings. This week, he's facing an Eagles defense that is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dortch should see a decent amount of targets if Brown (heel) remains out once again.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver in Week 17, but this could be a tough game for him at Cleveland. The past three No. 1 receivers against the Browns -- Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore and Nico Collins -- combined for 12 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets, and Wilson still has quarterback concerns with Trevor Siemian starting again for the Jets. Wilson also has scored eight PPR points or less in two of his past four games, and he combined for 6.8 PPR points in his past two road outings at Buffalo in Week 11 and at Miami in Week 15. He also has just one touchdown since Week 2.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I was all in on London in Week 16 against the Colts since he played at home, which is where he's typically dominated. But he flopped with just three catches for 39 yards on four targets, and hopefully he doesn't have a problem connecting with Taylor Heinicke. On the road, London is averaging just 7.4 PPR points in seven games away from Atlanta, and he's combined for 6.2 PPR points in his past two road outings at the Jets in Week 13 and at Carolina in Week 15. London also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and this could be another down game for him on the road at Chicago.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's definitely been feast or famine with Davis this season, and he has two games with at least 22.5 PPR points in his past five outings and three games with no catches over that span. He's clearly risky, and you don't know when Davis will get involved or make a few big plays. In the first meeting with New England in Week 7, Davis had one catch for 6 yards on five targets, and hopefully this is the week where Stefon Diggs takes off for Buffalo since he's been at 8.8 PPR points or less in five of his past six games, including three in a row. Consider Diggs a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Davis is still just a boom-or-bust No. 4 Fantasy option.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pickens popped off in Week 16 against the Bengals with a career game of four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns on six targets for 35.5 PPR points. It was awesome to watch, including a ridiculous 44-yard catch along the sideline just before halftime. He showed you his big-play ability and that he can dominate a game, but unfortunately that hasn't happened often this season. Prior to Week 16, Pickens had scored 8.8 PPR points or less in six of seven games, with no touchdowns over that span. Now, the game against Cincinnati was the first one with Mason Rudolph under center, and hopefully more big stat lines are ahead, including Week 17 at Seattle. But the Seahawks have held A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and DeAndre Hopkins to 12 catches for 126 yards and no touchdowns in the past two games on 19 targets. I would only use Pickens in three-receiver leagues in Week 17, and he's more of a bust alert than
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
As expected, Ridley did great in Week 16 at Tampa Bay with six catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. That was a favorable matchup, and Ridley even scored with C.J. Beathard after he replaced an injured Trevor Lawrence (shoulder). As of Wednesday, we don't know if Lawrence will play, which is one strike against Ridley. And we've seen him struggle in tough matchups, including the two games prior to Week 16 when he had nine catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns on a whopping 25 targets against Cleveland and Baltimore. The Panthers are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would only start Ridley in three-receiver leagues in Week 17, especially if Lawrence is out.