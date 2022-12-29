If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom.

A whole offseason of planning and a season of strategizing has led us here. Myself, I'm still alive and playing for a championship in three of my 14 leagues, including two where I'm gunning for a repeat championship. I'll be a nervous wreck all day Sunday, as I'm sure many of you will be, but until then, I'm going to make sure you've got everything you need to lock in a winning lineup.

Come on, one more week. Let's go get that win. Send your questions my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. We'll have all of our typical weekly preview content for you all week long right here, and then next week we'll start to turn our attention to 2023 -- though we'll still have some rankings for you Week 18 championship game folks.

For now, here's what we've got coming up today:

➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

📈Week 17 Rankings First Look📉

📈Week 17 Rankings📉

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 17 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN Josh Allen @CIN Trevor Lawrence @HOU Joe Burrow vs. BUF Justin Fields @DET Justin Herbert vs. LAR Kirk Cousins @GB Gardner Minshew vs. NO Dak Prescott @TEN Tom Brady vs. CAR Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN Geno Smith vs. NYJ Jared Goff vs. CHI Daniel Jones vs. IND Mike White @SEA Deshaun Watson @WAS Brock Purdy @LV Teddy Bridgewater @NE Carson Wentz vs. CLE Kenny Pickett @BAL Russell Wilson @KC Baker Mayfield @LAC Colt McCoy @ATL Mac Jones vs. MIA Tyler Huntley vs. PIT Nick Foles @NYG Andy Dalton @PHI Davis Mills vs. JAX Jarrett Stidham vs. SF Desmond RIdder vs. ARI Sam Darnold @TB Josh Dobbs vs. DAL

Austin Ekeler vs. LAR Christian McCaffrey @LV Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA Saquon Barkley vs. IND Josh Jacobs vs. SF Dalvin Cook @GB James Conner @ATL Travis Etienne @HOU Alvin Kamara @PHI Joe Mixon vs. BUF Nick Chubb @WAS David Montgomery @DET Najee Harris @BAL Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ Leonard Fournette vs. CAR Aaron Jones vs. MIN AJ Dillon vs. MIN Ezekiel Elliott @TEN Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI Miles Sanders vs. NO Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN D'Andre Swift vs. CHI Cam Akers @LAC J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT Devin Singletary @CIN D'Onta Foreman @TB Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE Rachaad White vs. CAR Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN Latavius Murray @KC Zonovan Knight @SEA Zack Moss @NYG Hassan Haskins vs. DAL Deon Jackson @NYG Raheem Mostert @NE Malik Davis @TEN Michael Carter @SEA Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI Chuba Hubbard @TB Jeff Wilson @NE Gus Edwards vs. PIT Antonio Gibson vs. CLE Jamaal Williams vs. CHI James Cook @CIN Royce Freeman vs. JAX Boston Scott vs. NO Julius Chestnut vs. DAL Dare Ogunbowale @LV Samaje Perine vs. BUF Khalil Herbert @DET Kareem Hunt @WAS Joshua Kelley vs. LAR Jordan Mason @LV Kyren Williams @LAC Alexander Mattison @GB Rex Burkhead vs. JAX Justin Jackson vs. CHI Jamycal Hasty @HOU Nyheim Hines @CIN Matt Breida vs. IND

Justin Jefferson @GB Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF Tyreek Hill @NE Stefon Diggs @CIN Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI A.J. Brown vs. NO Chris Godwin vs. CAR Keenan Allen vs. LAR Tee Higgins vs. BUF DK Metcalf vs. NYJ CeeDee Lamb @TEN DeAndre Hopkins @ATL Jaylen Waddle @NE Garrett Wilson @SEA DeVonta Smith vs. NO Davante Adams vs. SF Mike Williams vs. LAR Mike Evans vs. CAR Jerry Jeudy @KC JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN Christian Kirk @HOU Terry McLaurin vs. CLE Zay Jones @HOU Christian Watson vs. MIN Courtland Sutton @KC Chris Olave @PHI Drake London vs. ARI Diontae Johnson @BAL D.J. Chark vs. CHI Amari Cooper @WAS Brandon Aiyuk @LV Brandin Cooks vs. JAX D.J. Moore @TB Michael Pittman @NYG Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA Darius Slayton vs. IND Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS Adam Thielen @GB Greg Dortch @ATL Allen Lazard vs. MIN Jahan Dotson vs. CLE Gabe Davis @CIN Romeo Doubs vs. MIN Curtis Samuel vs. CLE Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND Josh Palmer vs. LAR Michael Gallup @TEN Chris Moore vs. JAX KJ Osborn @GB Elijah Moore @SEA Corey Davis @SEA Marquise Brown @ATL Tyler Boyd vs. BUF Richie James vs. IND Mack Hollins vs. SF George Pickens @BAL Rashid Shaheed @PHI Parris Campbell @NYG DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT Hunter Renfrow vs. SF

Travis Kelce vs. DEN TJ Hockenson @GB Mark Andrews vs. PIT George Kittle @LV Dallas Goedert vs. NO Evan Engram @HOU Dalton Schultz @TEN Tyler Higbee @LAC Gerald Everett vs. LAR Cole Kmet @DET David Njoku @WAS Darren Waller vs. SF Pat Freiermuth @BAL Dawson Knox @CIN Juwan Johnson @PHI Taysom Hill @PHI Jelani Woods @NYG Noah Fant vs. NYJ Daniel Bellinger vs. IND Tyler Conklin @SEA Robert Tonyan vs. MIN Greg Dulcich @KC Cameron Brate vs. CAR Trey McBride @ATL

Top-125 Flex Rankings

Justin Jefferson @GB Austin Ekeler vs. LAR Christian McCaffrey @LV Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA Tyreek Hill @NE Saquon Barkley vs. IND Stefon Diggs @CIN Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI Travis Kelce vs. DEN Josh Jacobs vs. SF Dalvin Cook @GB A.J. Brown vs. NO James Conner @ATL Travis Etienne @HOU Chris Godwin vs. CAR Keenan Allen vs. LAR Alvin Kamara @PHI Tee Higgins vs. BUF Joe Mixon vs. BUF Nick Chubb @WAS DK Metcalf vs. NYJ David Montgomery @DET CeeDee Lamb @TEN Najee Harris @BAL Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ DeAndre Hopkins @ATL Jaylen Waddle @NE Leonard Fournette vs. CAR Garrett Wilson @SEA DeVonta Smith vs. NO Aaron Jones vs. MIN Davante Adams vs. SF AJ Dillon vs. MIN Ezekiel Elliott @TEN Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI Mike Williams vs. LAR Miles Sanders vs. NO Mike Evans vs. CAR Jerry Jeudy @KC TJ Hockenson @GB JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN Christian Kirk @HOU Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN D'Andre Swift vs. CHI Terry McLaurin vs. CLE Cam Akers @LAC J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT Zay Jones @HOU Christian Watson vs. MIN Courtland Sutton @KC Chris Olave @PHI Devin Singletary @CIN Drake London vs. ARI Diontae Johnson @BAL D'Onta Foreman @TB D.J. Chark vs. CHI Amari Cooper @WAS Brandon Aiyuk @LV Mark Andrews vs. PIT Brandin Cooks vs. JAX D.J. Moore @TB Michael Pittman @NYG Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE George Kittle @LV Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA Dallas Goedert vs. NO Darius Slayton vs. IND Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS Evan Engram @HOU Adam Thielen @GB Rachaad White vs. CAR Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN Greg Dortch @ATL Latavius Murray @KC Zonovan Knight @SEA Allen Lazard vs. MIN Zack Moss @NYG Dalton Schultz @TEN Gabe Davis @CIN Hassan Haskins vs. DAL Romeo Doubs vs. MIN Curtis Samuel vs. CLE Tyler Higbee @LAC Deon Jackson @NYG Gerald Everett vs. LAR Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND Raheem Mostert @NE Josh Palmer vs. LAR Michael Gallup @TEN Chris Moore vs. JAX Cole Kmet @DET Malik Davis @TEN Michael Carter @SEA KJ Osborn @GB David Njoku @WAS Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI Chuba Hubbard @TB Darren Waller vs. SF Jeff Wilson @NE Pat Freiermuth @BAL Elijah Moore @SEA Corey Davis @SEA Marquise Brown @ATL Gus Edwards vs. PIT Tyler Boyd vs. BUF Richie James vs. IND Antonio Gibson vs. CLE Mack Hollins vs. SF Jamaal Williams vs. CHI George Pickens @BAL Rashid Shaheed @PHI Parris Campbell @NYG Dawson Knox @CIN Juwan Johnson @PHI James Cook @CIN DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT Jahan Dotson vs. CLE Taysom Hill @PHI Jelani Woods @NYG Hunter Renfrow vs. SF Royce Freeman vs. JAX Noah Fant vs. NYJ Marvin Jones @HOU Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA

➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

If you're looking to make pickups on waivers in Week 17, make sure they're going to fill a hole in your lineup -- nothing else matters at this point. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 17:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets