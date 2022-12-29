If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom.
A whole offseason of planning and a season of strategizing has led us here. Myself, I'm still alive and playing for a championship in three of my 14 leagues, including two where I'm gunning for a repeat championship. I'll be a nervous wreck all day Sunday, as I'm sure many of you will be, but until then, I'm going to make sure you've got everything you need to lock in a winning lineup.
Come on, one more week. Let's go get that win. Send your questions my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. We'll have all of our typical weekly preview content for you all week long right here, and then next week we'll start to turn our attention to 2023 -- though we'll still have some rankings for you Week 18 championship game folks.
For now, here's what we've got coming up today:
- ➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets
- 📈Week 17 Rankings First Look📉
📈Week 17 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 17 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
- Josh Allen @CIN
- Trevor Lawrence @HOU
- Joe Burrow vs. BUF
- Justin Fields @DET
- Justin Herbert vs. LAR
- Kirk Cousins @GB
- Gardner Minshew vs. NO
- Dak Prescott @TEN
- Tom Brady vs. CAR
- Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN
- Geno Smith vs. NYJ
- Jared Goff vs. CHI
- Daniel Jones vs. IND
- Mike White @SEA
- Deshaun Watson @WAS
- Brock Purdy @LV
- Teddy Bridgewater @NE
- Carson Wentz vs. CLE
- Kenny Pickett @BAL
- Russell Wilson @KC
- Baker Mayfield @LAC
- Colt McCoy @ATL
- Mac Jones vs. MIA
- Tyler Huntley vs. PIT
- Nick Foles @NYG
- Andy Dalton @PHI
- Davis Mills vs. JAX
- Jarrett Stidham vs. SF
- Desmond RIdder vs. ARI
- Sam Darnold @TB
- Josh Dobbs vs. DAL
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
- Christian McCaffrey @LV
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
- Saquon Barkley vs. IND
- Josh Jacobs vs. SF
- Dalvin Cook @GB
- James Conner @ATL
- Travis Etienne @HOU
- Alvin Kamara @PHI
- Joe Mixon vs. BUF
- Nick Chubb @WAS
- David Montgomery @DET
- Najee Harris @BAL
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
- Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
- Aaron Jones vs. MIN
- AJ Dillon vs. MIN
- Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
- Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
- Miles Sanders vs. NO
- Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
- D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
- Cam Akers @LAC
- J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
- Devin Singletary @CIN
- D'Onta Foreman @TB
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
- Rachaad White vs. CAR
- Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
- Latavius Murray @KC
- Zonovan Knight @SEA
- Zack Moss @NYG
- Hassan Haskins vs. DAL
- Deon Jackson @NYG
- Raheem Mostert @NE
- Malik Davis @TEN
- Michael Carter @SEA
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
- Chuba Hubbard @TB
- Jeff Wilson @NE
- Gus Edwards vs. PIT
- Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
- Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
- James Cook @CIN
- Royce Freeman vs. JAX
- Boston Scott vs. NO
- Julius Chestnut vs. DAL
- Dare Ogunbowale @LV
- Samaje Perine vs. BUF
- Khalil Herbert @DET
- Kareem Hunt @WAS
- Joshua Kelley vs. LAR
- Jordan Mason @LV
- Kyren Williams @LAC
- Alexander Mattison @GB
- Rex Burkhead vs. JAX
- Justin Jackson vs. CHI
- Jamycal Hasty @HOU
- Nyheim Hines @CIN
- Matt Breida vs. IND
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson @GB
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
- Tyreek Hill @NE
- Stefon Diggs @CIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
- A.J. Brown vs. NO
- Chris Godwin vs. CAR
- Keenan Allen vs. LAR
- Tee Higgins vs. BUF
- DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
- CeeDee Lamb @TEN
- DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
- Jaylen Waddle @NE
- Garrett Wilson @SEA
- DeVonta Smith vs. NO
- Davante Adams vs. SF
- Mike Williams vs. LAR
- Mike Evans vs. CAR
- Jerry Jeudy @KC
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
- Zay Jones @HOU
- Christian Watson vs. MIN
- Courtland Sutton @KC
- Chris Olave @PHI
- Drake London vs. ARI
- Diontae Johnson @BAL
- D.J. Chark vs. CHI
- Amari Cooper @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk @LV
- Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
- D.J. Moore @TB
- Michael Pittman @NYG
- Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
- Darius Slayton vs. IND
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
- Adam Thielen @GB
- Greg Dortch @ATL
- Allen Lazard vs. MIN
- Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
- Gabe Davis @CIN
- Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
- Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
- Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
- Josh Palmer vs. LAR
- Michael Gallup @TEN
- Chris Moore vs. JAX
- KJ Osborn @GB
- Elijah Moore @SEA
- Corey Davis @SEA
- Marquise Brown @ATL
- Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
- Richie James vs. IND
- Mack Hollins vs. SF
- George Pickens @BAL
- Rashid Shaheed @PHI
- Parris Campbell @NYG
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
- Hunter Renfrow vs. SF
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce vs. DEN
- TJ Hockenson @GB
- Mark Andrews vs. PIT
- George Kittle @LV
- Dallas Goedert vs. NO
- Evan Engram @HOU
- Dalton Schultz @TEN
- Tyler Higbee @LAC
- Gerald Everett vs. LAR
- Cole Kmet @DET
- David Njoku @WAS
- Darren Waller vs. SF
- Pat Freiermuth @BAL
- Dawson Knox @CIN
- Juwan Johnson @PHI
- Taysom Hill @PHI
- Jelani Woods @NYG
- Noah Fant vs. NYJ
- Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
- Tyler Conklin @SEA
- Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
- Greg Dulcich @KC
- Cameron Brate vs. CAR
- Trey McBride @ATL
Top-125 Flex Rankings
- Justin Jefferson @GB
- Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
- Christian McCaffrey @LV
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
- Tyreek Hill @NE
- Saquon Barkley vs. IND
- Stefon Diggs @CIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
- Travis Kelce vs. DEN
- Josh Jacobs vs. SF
- Dalvin Cook @GB
- A.J. Brown vs. NO
- James Conner @ATL
- Travis Etienne @HOU
- Chris Godwin vs. CAR
- Keenan Allen vs. LAR
- Alvin Kamara @PHI
- Tee Higgins vs. BUF
- Joe Mixon vs. BUF
- Nick Chubb @WAS
- DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
- David Montgomery @DET
- CeeDee Lamb @TEN
- Najee Harris @BAL
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
- DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
- Jaylen Waddle @NE
- Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
- Garrett Wilson @SEA
- DeVonta Smith vs. NO
- Aaron Jones vs. MIN
- Davante Adams vs. SF
- AJ Dillon vs. MIN
- Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
- Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
- Mike Williams vs. LAR
- Miles Sanders vs. NO
- Mike Evans vs. CAR
- Jerry Jeudy @KC
- TJ Hockenson @GB
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
- D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
- Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
- Cam Akers @LAC
- J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
- Zay Jones @HOU
- Christian Watson vs. MIN
- Courtland Sutton @KC
- Chris Olave @PHI
- Devin Singletary @CIN
- Drake London vs. ARI
- Diontae Johnson @BAL
- D'Onta Foreman @TB
- D.J. Chark vs. CHI
- Amari Cooper @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk @LV
- Mark Andrews vs. PIT
- Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
- D.J. Moore @TB
- Michael Pittman @NYG
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
- George Kittle @LV
- Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
- Dallas Goedert vs. NO
- Darius Slayton vs. IND
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
- Evan Engram @HOU
- Adam Thielen @GB
- Rachaad White vs. CAR
- Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
- Greg Dortch @ATL
- Latavius Murray @KC
- Zonovan Knight @SEA
- Allen Lazard vs. MIN
- Zack Moss @NYG
- Dalton Schultz @TEN
- Gabe Davis @CIN
- Hassan Haskins vs. DAL
- Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
- Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
- Tyler Higbee @LAC
- Deon Jackson @NYG
- Gerald Everett vs. LAR
- Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
- Raheem Mostert @NE
- Josh Palmer vs. LAR
- Michael Gallup @TEN
- Chris Moore vs. JAX
- Cole Kmet @DET
- Malik Davis @TEN
- Michael Carter @SEA
- KJ Osborn @GB
- David Njoku @WAS
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
- Chuba Hubbard @TB
- Darren Waller vs. SF
- Jeff Wilson @NE
- Pat Freiermuth @BAL
- Elijah Moore @SEA
- Corey Davis @SEA
- Marquise Brown @ATL
- Gus Edwards vs. PIT
- Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
- Richie James vs. IND
- Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
- Mack Hollins vs. SF
- Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
- George Pickens @BAL
- Rashid Shaheed @PHI
- Parris Campbell @NYG
- Dawson Knox @CIN
- Juwan Johnson @PHI
- James Cook @CIN
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
- Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
- Taysom Hill @PHI
- Jelani Woods @NYG
- Hunter Renfrow vs. SF
- Royce Freeman vs. JAX
- Noah Fant vs. NYJ
- Marvin Jones @HOU
- Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA
➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets
If you're looking to make pickups on waivers in Week 17, make sure they're going to fill a hole in your lineup -- nothing else matters at this point. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 17:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (67%) -- Allgeier has looked pretty solid for most of his rookie season, and that's held true deep into the schedule with a bigger workload over the past few weeks. He has 213 yards on 35 carries over the past two weeks, and even earned five targets in Week 16, which could help him unlock some solid upside with Desmond Ridder in at QB. Allgeier gets the Cardinals in Week 17, and he's a top-24 RB in my rankings below.
- Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams (67%) -- Higbee had a monster Week 16, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against a Broncos defense that had previously been one of the toughest in the league. It's tough to trust that Higbee will do that again, seeing as he had just eight catches for 52 yards over his previous four games, but if you need a TE streamer, there aren't many (any?) who have shown as much as Higbee.
- Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (45%) -- Injuries derailed what could have been a very strong rookie season for Dotson, but he's making up for lost time of late, with 15 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns over his past three games. He's proven to be a viable big-play threat for the Commanders and has been solid in the red zone, and might actually benefit if Carson Wentz starts -- Wentz has been less likely to lock onto Terry McLaurin than Taylor Heinicke this season.
- Mike White, QB, Jets (45%) -- White has been cleared to return to the starting lineup for the Jets, who are fighting for their playoff lives against the Seahawks this week. Seattle allows the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and White has attempted 129 passes in his three starts, so there's real upside here if he can keep the mistakes to a minimum.
- Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars (43%) -- Of course, if Minshew starts for the Eagles this week, I'd rather use him than White, even with a tougher matchup against the Saints on the way. I would only prioritize White because we just don't know if Jalen Hurts is going to be good to go this week or not -- if he doesn't play, Minshew is a top-10 QB for me.