If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom. 

A whole offseason of planning and a season of strategizing has led us here. Myself, I'm still alive and playing for a championship in three of my 14 leagues, including two where I'm gunning for a repeat championship. I'll be a nervous wreck all day Sunday, as I'm sure many of you will be, but until then, I'm going to make sure you've got everything you need to lock in a winning lineup.

Come on, one more week. Let's go get that win. Send your questions my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. We'll have all of our typical weekly preview content for you all week long right here, and then next week we'll start to turn our attention to 2023 -- though we'll still have some rankings for you Week 18 championship game folks.

For now, here's what we've got coming up today: 

  • ➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 17 Rankings First Look📉

📈Week 17 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 17 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
  2. Josh Allen @CIN
  3. Trevor Lawrence @HOU
  4. Joe Burrow vs. BUF
  5. Justin Fields @DET
  6. Justin Herbert vs. LAR
  7. Kirk Cousins @GB
  8. Gardner Minshew vs. NO
  9. Dak Prescott @TEN
  10. Tom Brady vs. CAR
  11. Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN
  12. Geno Smith vs. NYJ
  13. Jared Goff vs. CHI
  14. Daniel Jones vs. IND
  15. Mike White @SEA
  16. Deshaun Watson @WAS
  17. Brock Purdy @LV
  18. Teddy Bridgewater @NE
  19. Carson Wentz vs. CLE
  20. Kenny Pickett @BAL
  21. Russell Wilson @KC
  22. Baker Mayfield @LAC
  23. Colt McCoy @ATL
  24. Mac Jones vs. MIA
  25. Tyler Huntley vs. PIT
  26. Nick Foles @NYG
  27. Andy Dalton @PHI
  28. Davis Mills vs. JAX
  29. Jarrett Stidham vs. SF
  30. Desmond RIdder vs. ARI
  31. Sam Darnold @TB
  32. Josh Dobbs vs. DAL

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
  2. Christian McCaffrey @LV
  3. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  4. Saquon Barkley vs. IND
  5. Josh Jacobs vs. SF
  6. Dalvin Cook @GB
  7. James Conner @ATL
  8. Travis Etienne @HOU
  9. Alvin Kamara @PHI
  10. Joe Mixon vs. BUF
  11. Nick Chubb @WAS
  12. David Montgomery @DET
  13. Najee Harris @BAL
  14. Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
  15. Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
  16. Aaron Jones vs. MIN
  17. AJ Dillon vs. MIN
  18. Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
  19. Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
  20. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  21. Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
  22. D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
  23. Cam Akers @LAC
  24. J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
  25. Devin Singletary @CIN
  26. D'Onta Foreman @TB
  27. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
  28. Rachaad White vs. CAR
  29. Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
  30. Latavius Murray @KC
  31. Zonovan Knight @SEA
  32. Zack Moss @NYG
  33. Hassan Haskins vs. DAL
  34. Deon Jackson @NYG
  35. Raheem Mostert @NE
  36. Malik Davis @TEN
  37. Michael Carter @SEA
  38. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
  39. Chuba Hubbard @TB
  40. Jeff Wilson @NE
  41. Gus Edwards vs. PIT
  42. Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
  43. Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
  44. James Cook @CIN
  45. Royce Freeman vs. JAX
  46. Boston Scott vs. NO
  47. Julius Chestnut vs. DAL
  48. Dare Ogunbowale @LV
  49. Samaje Perine vs. BUF
  50. Khalil Herbert @DET
  51. Kareem Hunt @WAS
  52. Joshua Kelley vs. LAR
  53. Jordan Mason @LV
  54. Kyren Williams @LAC
  55. Alexander Mattison @GB
  56. Rex Burkhead vs. JAX
  57. Justin Jackson vs. CHI
  58. Jamycal Hasty @HOU
  59. Nyheim Hines @CIN
  60. Matt Breida vs. IND

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson @GB
  2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
  3. Tyreek Hill @NE
  4. Stefon Diggs @CIN
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  6. A.J. Brown vs. NO
  7. Chris Godwin vs. CAR
  8. Keenan Allen vs. LAR
  9. Tee Higgins vs. BUF
  10. DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
  11. CeeDee Lamb @TEN
  12. DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
  13. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  14. Garrett Wilson @SEA
  15. DeVonta Smith vs. NO
  16. Davante Adams vs. SF
  17. Mike Williams vs. LAR
  18. Mike Evans vs. CAR
  19. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
  21. Christian Kirk @HOU
  22. Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
  23. Zay Jones @HOU
  24. Christian Watson vs. MIN
  25. Courtland Sutton @KC
  26. Chris Olave @PHI
  27. Drake London vs. ARI
  28. Diontae Johnson @BAL
  29. D.J. Chark vs. CHI
  30. Amari Cooper @WAS
  31. Brandon Aiyuk @LV
  32. Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
  33. D.J. Moore @TB
  34. Michael Pittman @NYG
  35. Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
  36. Darius Slayton vs. IND
  37. Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
  38. Adam Thielen @GB
  39. Greg Dortch @ATL
  40. Allen Lazard vs. MIN
  41. Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
  42. Gabe Davis @CIN
  43. Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
  44. Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
  45. Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
  46. Josh Palmer vs. LAR
  47. Michael Gallup @TEN
  48. Chris Moore vs. JAX
  49. KJ Osborn @GB
  50. Elijah Moore @SEA
  51. Corey Davis @SEA
  52. Marquise Brown @ATL
  53. Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
  54. Richie James vs. IND
  55. Mack Hollins vs. SF
  56. George Pickens @BAL
  57. Rashid Shaheed @PHI
  58. Parris Campbell @NYG
  59. DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
  60. Hunter Renfrow vs. SF

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  2. TJ Hockenson @GB
  3. Mark Andrews vs. PIT
  4. George Kittle @LV
  5. Dallas Goedert vs. NO
  6. Evan Engram @HOU
  7. Dalton Schultz @TEN
  8. Tyler Higbee @LAC
  9. Gerald Everett vs. LAR
  10. Cole Kmet @DET
  11. David Njoku @WAS
  12. Darren Waller vs. SF
  13. Pat Freiermuth @BAL
  14. Dawson Knox @CIN
  15. Juwan Johnson @PHI
  16. Taysom Hill @PHI
  17. Jelani Woods @NYG
  18. Noah Fant vs. NYJ
  19. Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
  20. Tyler Conklin @SEA
  21. Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
  22. Greg Dulcich @KC
  23. Cameron Brate vs. CAR
  24. Trey McBride @ATL

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson @GB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
  3. Christian McCaffrey @LV
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
  5. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  6. Tyreek Hill @NE
  7. Saquon Barkley vs. IND
  8. Stefon Diggs @CIN
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  10. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  11. Josh Jacobs vs. SF
  12. Dalvin Cook @GB
  13. A.J. Brown vs. NO
  14. James Conner @ATL
  15. Travis Etienne @HOU
  16. Chris Godwin vs. CAR
  17. Keenan Allen vs. LAR
  18. Alvin Kamara @PHI
  19. Tee Higgins vs. BUF
  20. Joe Mixon vs. BUF
  21. Nick Chubb @WAS
  22. DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
  23. David Montgomery @DET
  24. CeeDee Lamb @TEN
  25. Najee Harris @BAL
  26. Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
  27. DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
  28. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  29. Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
  30. Garrett Wilson @SEA
  31. DeVonta Smith vs. NO
  32. Aaron Jones vs. MIN
  33. Davante Adams vs. SF
  34. AJ Dillon vs. MIN
  35. Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
  36. Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
  37. Mike Williams vs. LAR
  38. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  39. Mike Evans vs. CAR
  40. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  41. TJ Hockenson @GB
  42. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
  43. Christian Kirk @HOU
  44. Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
  45. D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
  46. Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
  47. Cam Akers @LAC
  48. J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
  49. Zay Jones @HOU
  50. Christian Watson vs. MIN
  51. Courtland Sutton @KC
  52. Chris Olave @PHI
  53. Devin Singletary @CIN
  54. Drake London vs. ARI
  55. Diontae Johnson @BAL
  56. D'Onta Foreman @TB
  57. D.J. Chark vs. CHI
  58. Amari Cooper @WAS
  59. Brandon Aiyuk @LV
  60. Mark Andrews vs. PIT
  61. Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
  62. D.J. Moore @TB
  63. Michael Pittman @NYG
  64. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
  65. George Kittle @LV
  66. Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
  67. Dallas Goedert vs. NO
  68. Darius Slayton vs. IND
  69. Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
  70. Evan Engram @HOU
  71. Adam Thielen @GB
  72. Rachaad White vs. CAR
  73. Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
  74. Greg Dortch @ATL
  75. Latavius Murray @KC
  76. Zonovan Knight @SEA
  77. Allen Lazard vs. MIN
  78. Zack Moss @NYG
  79. Dalton Schultz @TEN
  80. Gabe Davis @CIN
  81. Hassan Haskins vs. DAL
  82. Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
  83. Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
  84. Tyler Higbee @LAC
  85. Deon Jackson @NYG
  86. Gerald Everett vs. LAR
  87. Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
  88. Raheem Mostert @NE
  89. Josh Palmer vs. LAR
  90. Michael Gallup @TEN
  91. Chris Moore vs. JAX
  92. Cole Kmet @DET
  93. Malik Davis @TEN
  94. Michael Carter @SEA
  95. KJ Osborn @GB
  96. David Njoku @WAS
  97. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
  98. Chuba Hubbard @TB
  99. Darren Waller vs. SF
  100. Jeff Wilson @NE
  101. Pat Freiermuth @BAL
  102. Elijah Moore @SEA
  103. Corey Davis @SEA
  104. Marquise Brown @ATL
  105. Gus Edwards vs. PIT
  106. Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
  107. Richie James vs. IND
  108. Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
  109. Mack Hollins vs. SF
  110. Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
  111. George Pickens @BAL
  112. Rashid Shaheed @PHI
  113. Parris Campbell @NYG
  114. Dawson Knox @CIN
  115. Juwan Johnson @PHI
  116. James Cook @CIN
  117. DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
  118. Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
  119. Taysom Hill @PHI
  120. Jelani Woods @NYG
  121. Hunter Renfrow vs. SF
  122. Royce Freeman vs. JAX
  123. Noah Fant vs. NYJ
  124. Marvin Jones @HOU
  125. Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA

➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

If you're looking to make pickups on waivers in Week 17, make sure they're going to fill a hole in your lineup -- nothing else matters at this point. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 17:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (67%) -- Allgeier has looked pretty solid for most of his rookie season, and that's held true deep into the schedule with a bigger workload over the past few weeks. He has 213 yards on 35 carries over the past two weeks, and even earned five targets in Week 16, which could help him unlock some solid upside with Desmond Ridder in at QB. Allgeier gets the Cardinals in Week 17, and he's a top-24 RB in my rankings below. 
  2. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams (67%) -- Higbee had a monster Week 16, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against a Broncos defense that had previously been one of the toughest in the league. It's tough to trust that Higbee will do that again, seeing as he had just eight catches for 52 yards over his previous four games, but if you need a TE streamer, there aren't many (any?) who have shown as much as Higbee. 
  3. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (45%) -- Injuries derailed what could have been a very strong rookie season for Dotson, but he's making up for lost time of late, with 15 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns over his past three games. He's proven to be a viable big-play threat for the Commanders and has been solid in the red zone, and might actually benefit if Carson Wentz starts -- Wentz has been less likely to lock onto Terry McLaurin than Taylor Heinicke this season. 
  4. Mike White, QB, Jets (45%) -- White has been cleared to return to the starting lineup for the Jets, who are fighting for their playoff lives against the Seahawks this week. Seattle allows the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and White has attempted 129 passes in his three starts, so there's real upside here if he can keep the mistakes to a minimum. 
  5. Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars (43%) -- Of course, if Minshew starts for the Eagles this week, I'd rather use him than White, even with a tougher matchup against the Saints on the way. I would only prioritize White because we just don't know if Jalen Hurts is going to be good to go this week or not -- if he doesn't play, Minshew is a top-10 QB for me. 