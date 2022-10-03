A common sentiment in the NFL is that it's all about the quarterback. If you have a great one, you have a chance to be a contender every year. If you don't, you're scratching and clawing just to pretend.

In Fantasy, we've downgraded the position a bit, but only because the position is so deep. Still, there's no doubt how important quarterback play is for a wide receiver or a tight end, and that's what most of today's believe it or not is about. We'll start with a team that's still trying to figure out if they have their quarterback of the future or not.

Zach Wilson is going to ruin Garrett Wilson's Fantasy value

The Case: In Zach Wilson's first game back as a starter for the Jets, Garrett Wilson caught two passes for 41 yards. Despite playing a career-high 77% of the snaps, the rookie set season-lows in targets, catches, yards, and Fantasy points. And it wasn't just him, the team set a season-low with 250 passing yards.

Just like last year, the Jets' pass game wasn't as effective with Zach Wilson under center as it's been with literally anyone else. Also just like last year, a healthy Corey Davis remains Zach Wilson's favorite target. Davis led the team in targets (seven), catches (five), and yards (74). He also scored the only caught the only touchdown Zach Wilson caught.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

Garrett Wilson is too talented to disappear this quickly. He still earned six targets in this game and we should still expect the talented rookie's production to grow as the season goes on. I'm more concerned about Elijah Moore, who only saw four targets in the game.

It will be tough for Garrett Wilson and Moore to be consistent in Fantasy as long as Corey Davis is healthy, but there's a clearer path for the rookie because of his slot role and Zach Wilson's history of throwing to the slot. If Davis misses time like he did last year, they'll both be startable. For now, view Garrett Wilson as a boom/bust WR3 with room to grow and Elijah Moore as a bench receiver with too much upside to drop.

Kyle Pitts should be benched until further notice

The Case: Kyle Pitts has one game this season over 25 receiving yards. He has one game with more than two catches. He's been out-targeted 32-22 by rookie Drake London. His quarterback, Marcus Mariota, hasn't thrown more than 26 passes in a game since Week 1. This is a low-volume, low-efficiency pass offense and Pitts isn't even the No. 1 option. I can't think of any reason to keep starting him.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

I'm going to assume you didn't draft Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Schultz, T.J. Hockenson, Zach Ertz, or Pat Freiermuth alongside Pitts. That's a lot to assume, but we certainly wouldn't have advised it. If I'm right, you should not burn a roster spot on another streaming tight end while the Falcons try to figure this thing out.

That's not to say that I don't think Pitts is a bust at his Round 3 ADP. He quite clearly seems to be. It's just that I believe there are still multiple boom weeks to come and you probably won't be able to figure out when they're coming. So you're going to have to swallow a few more bad weeks in hopes of catching the good ones. Or trade him to someone who is still a true believer.

Geno Smith can support both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as starting Fantasy WRs

The Case: I'm not sure there's been a bigger surprise at quarterback this season than Geno Smith. He leads the NFL with a 77.3% completion percentage and he ranks as QB9 through the first four weeks of the season, 3.4 FPPG ahead of Russell Wilson. That surprising play has helped DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett remain Fantasy relevant, with both ranking inside the top-24 wide receivers after four weeks.

If you drafted either, you got a bargain on Draft Day.

The Verdict: Don't believe it

I would put the Seahawks wide receivers squarely in the tier with Garrett Wilson. Their upside may give you pause when sitting them, but there's not going to be a reliable floor. For one thing, I don't expect this level of play will continue for Smith rest-of-season, and they've only been borderline starters with Smith playing out of his mind.

Metcalf has two games this season below 40 yards and Lockett still hasn't scored a touchdown. They've feasted on a pair of bad defenses, but it will likely be a different story in Week 5 at New Orleans. View Lockett and Metcalf as boom/bust WR3s and sell if you can get more than that.

Josh Jacobs is a top-12 RB rest-of-season if he stays healthy



The Case: Jacobs saw 33 touches and played a season-high 89% of the snaps in a Week 4 win over the Broncos, his second straight week with five catches. This also happened to be the first game the Broncos won. While Josh McDaniels may have leaned towards a committee at the beginning of the year, he's adapting to the fact that Jacobs is a lot better than Brandon Bolden or Zamir White.

The Verdict: Believe it

Jacobs looks like a true workhorse back on an above-average offense. he's now averaging 20.5 touches per game and has touched the ball at least 18 times in every game since Week 1. With so many teams moving towards committees, the Raiders appear to be trending in the opposite direction, and Jacobs has proven he can handle it with at least 18 touches per game every season of his career.

There are very few backs in the league who don't have threats in the red zone or on passing downs. Jacobs appears to have locked both roles down and should be in your lineup every single week.