Fantasy Football Week 5 Early Waiver Wire: Ronald Jones, Jordan Howard, Jimmy Graham re-emerge as roster additions

This was the kind of week that makes you angry to play Fantasy Football. Started Mahomes? He didn't throw a touchdown. Neither did Matt Ryan or Tom Brady. Looking for big yardage and more touchdowns from Mark Ingram? Sorry.

Don't even get me started on DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen, Julian Edelman, Adam Thielen, Calvin Ridley or any Chiefs wide receiver.

No doubt, Fantasy Football can be maddening ... unless you started players from the Bucs-Rams game. That worked out for you (although Chris Godwin ... grrr). If your team didn't encounter any bad luck this week, don't worry — it's coming. It happens to everyone.

But this week brings a double whammy. Not only were there a bunch of disappointing performances, but the waiver wire won't have a lot of exciting players who can help put points on the board.

That doesn't mean there weren't some surprising outings, but the timing could be right to make a trade to better your team instead of rely on free agents.

Week 5 Early Waiver Targets

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 234 REC 3 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Just barely available in a third of CBS Sports leagues, Jones is pretty clearly the better back to have in Tampa Bay. For the second week in a row and third time this season, he either matched or out-touched Peyton Barber and had better numbers than Barber. The difference this year is that Jones looks like beyond competent, grinding for yards whereas in 2018 he'd freak out at the first sign of danger. Don't expect him to be an every-down back -- the Bucs still prefer to pair Jones with Barber -- but he's got some decent appeal as a potential starter each week, particularly in non-PPR formats since he's still a work-in-progress as a pass-catcher (just three grabs on the season). Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 6 REYDS 47 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Howard's 115-total-yard, three-score game at Green Bay will get him some serious attention. The reality? It was the first time this year he played more than one-third of the snaps and had 12-plus touches for the Eagles. Will it last all season? Probably not -- rookie Miles Sanders still looks like the better back. What about just for Week 5 against the Jets? That's a possibility, though it would be easier for Howard if the Jets don't get linebacker C.J. Mosley back from a groin injury. Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 It doesn't feel good to recommend Graham as a Fantasy tight end, but if Davante Adams misses any time with a turf toe injury, we know Graham will see increased looks from Aaron Rodgers in the end zone. Shoot, we saw it twice in four plays from the Eagles 1-yard line when the Packers couldn't punch in for six late in their loss on Thursday. Graham has nine red-zone targets this season and should be in for more at Dallas. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 979 RUYDS 3 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.3 Assuming Dalton makes it through the Bengals' Monday night game at Pittsburgh without injury, he'll be among the top waiver-wire quarterbacks in Week 5 when his team hosts the Cardinals. Three of four quarterbacks to play Arizona have managed over 30 Fantasy points. Dalton has delivered two touchdowns in each of his first three games. Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 19 REYDS 239 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 Sanu had nine grabs for 91 yards on 12 targets, mostly collecting a bunch of short passes from Ryan. That was vital as the Falcons' O-line was ravaged by injuries and forced a lot of dink-and-dunking. Truth is, Sanu has delivered at least 10 PPR Fantasy points in three of four games and should continue to produce a nice, safe floor as a bye-week receiver (if not a low-end No. 3 receiver) moving forward. His target share, now at 31 through four games, is more than Calvin Ridley's (23).

More names to know