When the Panthers signed Miles Sanders this offseason, they talked a lot about wanting to use him as an every-down back. He was going to be the rare three-down back, and a centerpiece of their offense as they tried to make life as easy as possible for rookie QB Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

And they gave him that opportunity! But he might have fumbled it away Sunday against the Lions, quite literally in this instance. Sanders was operating as the lead back as usual through the first quarter, but that changed dramatically after he fumbled on the first snap of a drive in the second quarter. After playing 17 of 22 snaps in the first quarter, per TruMedia, Sanders played just 15 of the team's final 43 snaps.

That meant Chuba Hubbard served as the lead back for the rest of the game, with wide receiver Laviska Shenault occasionally lining up in the backfield to do some RB work. Hubbard ultimately ended up as the team's leading rusher with 35 yards on nine carries; Sanders had 32 for seven, while Shenault had 27 yards on his five carries.

The question moving forward, of course, is whether Sanders has done enough – or rather, too little – to remain the lead back moving forward. Sanders has now lost two fumbles through the first five games, but the bigger issue here might just be that he hasn't lived up to expectations as a runner – he is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry through his first five games with the Panthers, while catching only 15 of 24 passes thrown his way for 81 yards.

Sanders has never been much of a pass-catcher, but the Panthers at least gave him a real opportunity to do it. However, if he's not going to do much as a runner, there isn't much to be gained from focusing on him in the passing game, which is the concern here; if he's in a committee, Sanders is likely just be an early-down option, and in a bad offense, that leaves him as a boring, touchdown-or-bust option.

But would it make Hubbard worth adding for Fantasy? Hubbard is available in 58% of CBS Fantasy leagues, and while that probably should rise from here, he's not exactly the kind of player we need to break open the piggy bank to make sure you can add. This Panthers offense still has a lot to figure out, and they really haven't run the ball particularly well so far. Hubbard is, a "get what's blocked" kind of back, and while he's a competent pass-catcher, he isn't exactly a superstar out there.

Which is to say, even if Sanders did lose his chance at a three-down role Sunday, I'm not sure Hubbard is likely to benefit enough to be worth starting. This might just be a bad situation moving forward, and while I won't feel very good about starting Sanders next week, I won't be looking to start Hubbard, either; they'll both be in that RB3/4 range if this is a committee moving forward.

There probably aren't any other absolute must-add players coming out of Sunday's action either, though there are a few other names to be aware of at the RB position, depending on injuries. With the rest of our early look at the waiver wire, we'll start with a pair of running backs who could be thrust into significant roles moving forward:

Here's who else we're going to be looking at adding heading into Week 6 of the Fantasy Football season.