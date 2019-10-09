Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -4 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 7 REYDS 99 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Johnson went into his bye in Week 5 after his best game running the ball with 26 carries for 125 yards (4.8 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 32 yards and a fumble, in Week 4 against Kansas City. He's now scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has at least 18 total touches in three of four games this year. The Packers have allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with seven touchdowns allowed to the position over that span, and Johnson had 85 total yards in his lone meeting with Green Bay as a rookie in 2018.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 63 REC 22 REYDS 178 TD 1 FPTS/G 12

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -17 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 262 REC 3 REYDS 32 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Let's give both Patriots' running backs a starting nod this week, especially with Rex Burkhead (foot) still banged up. Without Burkhead in Week 5 at Washington, Michel went off for 16 carries for 91 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as a shocking three catches for 32 yards on three targets. Michel has now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games. White did his usual thing against Washington with six carries for 26 yards (4.3 yards per carry), along with six catches for 46 yards on nine targets. He's now scored 25 PPR points in his past two games combined. Five running backs have already scored or gained at least 100 total yards against the Giants this year, and they have allowed 10 receptions to Chris Thompson and Dalvin Cook out of the backfield in the past two games.

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 25 REYDS 268 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.3 Like the Patriots, I expect both Washington running backs to be useful this week against the Dolphins. Miami allows the most Fantasy points to running backs on average, and the Dolphins have already allowed nine total touchdowns to the position in just four games. Peterson has been a disaster so far this year with one touchdown, which he scored in Week 2 in his first appearance of the season, and he's had fewer than 34 total yards in all four outings. But this is a good week to trust him as at least a flex. And Thompson has scored fewer than 10 PPR points in three of four games, but I expect him to get back on track in this matchup, especially in PPR leagues.

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 31 REC 4 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Gordon had a quiet season debut in Week 5 against Denver with 12 carries for 31 yards (2.7 yards per carry), as well as four catches for 7 yards on six targets. The encouraging thing was 16 total touches against the Broncos, and hopefully that game knocked the rust off from missing the start of the season with his holdout. Austin Ekeler is still worth starting in all leagues as well, but Gordon should have the chance to help Fantasy managers in this matchup at home. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games, and I'm expecting Gordon to find the end zone in Week 6.