From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 7 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs David Montgomery, Kyren Williams, Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert; receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Diontae Johnson; tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Pat Freiermuth; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) - Cleared
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) - Cleared
- RB David Montgomery (ribs) - Out
- RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Sam LaPorta (calf) - Cleared
- TE James Mitchell (hamstring) - Questionable
- OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) - Out
- CB Brian Branch (ankle) - Cleared
- OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Cleared
- CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) - Out
- FS Marcus Williams (hamstring) - Out
David Montgomery is out, Craig Reynolds is questionable, and Jahmyr Gibbs has been cleared and could see a significant workload in Week 7. Gibbs served as the lead back earlier in the season when Montgomery missed a game and saw a strong workload on the ground in terms of carries. However, it wasn't productive from a Fantasy perspective. Despite the prior underwhelming performance, Gibbs is a strong RB2 this week given his explosive upside and lack of running backs due to injuries and bye weeks. Baltimore's defense has been stout against the pass so attacking on the ground could be part of the Lions' strategic approach this week, despite the absence of Ravens safety Marcus Williams.
Sam LaPorta is cleared and remains a top-10 option this week..
DFS impact
Unfortunately, there's no priced discount on Gibbs. But, his $6,300 DraftKings salary, combined with general skepticism, could make Gibbs a strong low-owned contrarian play.
Notable injuries
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) - Out
- OT Justin Herron (concussion) - Cleared
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - Cleared
- CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - Out
- CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) - Out
- QB Justin Fields (thumb) - Out
- RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) - Out
- RB Travis Homer (hamstring) - Cleared
- OG Nate Davis (ankle) - Out
- OT Darnell Wright (shoulder) - Questionable
- SAF Eddie Jackson (foot) - Out
- SAF Jaquan Brisker (groin) - Questionable
Justin Fields is out for Week 7 and Tyson Bagent will get the start. Bagent lowers the upside for Bears pass catchers in general but D.J. Moore is still a flex option. However, players in shallow leagues can pivot to more trustworthy options this week.
Roschon Johnson has been ruled out for the second week in a row with a concussion, so D'Onta Foreman remains the lead back for the Bears. Despite the underwhelming performance from Fantasy perspective in Week 6, Foreman is a top-24 back in Week 7 given the excellent matchup against the Vegas defense that has allow strong performances from even the most struggling backs, including a Week 6 performance from A.J. Dillon that was his best of the season.
Jimmy Garoppolo is out for Week 7, and Brian Hoyer will reportedly start in his place.
DFS impact
It's best to pivot away from pass catchers as a whole in this matchup. The running backs of the most viable options. Foreman is an interesting option in tournaments at just $4,800 on DraftKings.
Notable injuries
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Questionable
- RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) - Questionable
- TE Harrison Bryant (hip) - Questionable
- OG Joel Bitonio (knee) - Cleared
- LB Anthony Walker (concussion) - Cleared
- LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) - Out
- CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Alec Pierce (shoulder) - Questionable
- TE Jelani Woods (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Kyle Granson (concussion) - Out
- OT Braden Smith (foot) - Out
The Colts continue without Anthony Richardson, who will miss the remainder of the season. Cleveland's injuries are offensively focused, making the entire Colts offense risky options in Week 7. It's possible that Josh Downs sees an increased workload if Pierce is unable to play. Pierce hasn't contributed from a Fantasy perspective but his snap count has been consistently above Downs' snap count.
The big question in this matchup is around the health of Deshaun Watson. Fantasy managers must monitor Watson's status throughout the weekend but he seems to be trending towards playing. His return would be significant for the Browns offense as a whole. The Browns found some stability with P.J. Walker last week and relied on their ground game but Watson is needed to unlock the offense's upside. Cooper should start in most leagues regardless of Watson's status, but his return would open the door for Elijah Moore as a deep flex option.
Kareem Hunt is question coming off a big Week 6 performance. Jerome Ford still operated as the lead back but if Hunt is out, Ford is a strong play in all formats.
DFS impact
The Browns are salary-friendly as a whole with Watson at just $5,700 in a good matchup. Watson is still not the ideal start for cash or tournament play but Jerome Ford at $5,100 is the most appealing value play in this matchup if Hunt is out or limited.
Notable injuries
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder) - Cleared
- RB Damien Harris (concussion) - IR
- TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion) - Cleared
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) - Out
- WR Demario Douglas (concussion) - Questionable
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Hunter Henry (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Trent Brown (chest) - Questionable
- OT Riley Reiff (knee) - Out
- OG Cole Strange (knee) - Questionable
- OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - Questionable
- C David Andrews (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Trey Flowers (foot) - Questionable
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - Questionable
- LB Josh Uche (foot) - Out
- CB Jonathan Jones (knee) - Questionable
- CB Shaun Wade (shoulder) - Questionable
- SAF Kyle Dugger (foot) - Questionable
The Bills have placed Damien Harris on IR, and while he didn't make a significant impact on the field, his snaps will likely go to Latavius Murray, who is a viable flex option this week in a matchup with a New England team that continues to deal with significant injuries on offense and defense. The Bills' entire offense is a strong play, even players that have questionable upside like James Cook and Dalton Kincaid -- who was cleared from the injury report. If the Bills jump out to an aggressive lead, Murray could have a stronger workload in the second half of the game.
Kendrick Bourne benefited from increased opportunities in Week 6 with injuries to New England pass catchers. Bourne remains a streaming option in deep leagues.
DFS impact
Given the likelihood of New England trailing, Bourne is a potential value play at just $4,400 on DraftKings. The Bills are strong but pricy options against this depleted New England defense. Buffalo's defense remains a very appealing option in this matchup.
Notable injuries
- DE Jonathan Allen (knee) - Cleared
- CB Kendall Fuller (knee) - Cleared
- CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) - Cleared
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) - Questionable
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - Out
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Matt Peart (shoulder) - Out
- OG Shane Lemieux (biceps) - IR
- C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) - Out
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) - IR
- CB Adoree' Jackson (neck) - Questionable
- K Graham Gano (knee) - Cleared
Saquon Barkley had limited practices earlier in the week, but is cleared to play heading into the weekend. Barkley had a strong performance with a hefty workload in Week 6 coming off a multiweek absence and will likely see a significant workload again with the Giants relying on the run game due to Daniel Jones' injury situation.
Fantasy managers must monitor status for Jones throughout the weekend. He's a risky play in most formats, outside of Superflex leagues. The matchup with Washington is ideal but expect Jones to defer to Barkley if Jones is active. The Giants has multiple injuries across the offensive line but Washington is an excellent matchup for opposing running backs.
DFS impact
Barkley has top-five upside this week and is a strong play in both cash and tournaments. Again, given the issues with Daniel Jones, Barkley is a strong candidate to see over 20 touches and should be productive, despite line issues .
Notable injuries
- None
Bucccaneers
- DT Vita Vea (foot) - Questionable
- LB Anthony Nelson (concussion) - Questionable
The Bucs injury list is short but impactful. Vita Vea is questionable for Tampa Bay but he did return to practice on a limited capacity on Friday. The Bucs have been one of the toughest matchups for opposing running backs and if Vea is unable to suit up, his absence could open up space for Bijan Robinson. Vea also lead the team in sacks.
DFS impact
It's difficult to pull trustworthy, high-upside players from this matchup but Robinson could be a contrarian play if the Bucs defense is without Vea.
Notable injuries
- WR Zach Pascal (neck) - TBD
- OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck) - TBD
- DT Kevin Strong (calf) - TBD
- CB Kei'Trel Clark (hamstring) - TBD
- SS Budda Baker (hamstring) - TBD
- SAF Jalen Thompson (hamstring) - TBD
- RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs, hip) - Questionable
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Cleared
- C Evan Brown (hip) - Questionable
- OT Charles Cross (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Jake Curhan (ankle) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Steelers
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) - Out
- OLB T.J. Watt (heel) - Cleared
- RB Kyren Williams (ankle) - TBD
- RB Ronnie Rivers (knee) - TBD
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - TBD
- OG Joe Noteboom (groin) - TBD
- LB Ernest Jones (knee) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Packers
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Yosh Nijman (knee) - Questionable
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Questionable
- DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) - Questionable
- OLB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) - Doubtful
- LB Quay Walker (knee) - Questionable
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Questionable
- CB Eric Stokes (foot) - Questionable
- SAF Darnell Savage (calf) - Questionable
Broncos
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - Out
- SAF Justin Simmons (knee) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Jalen Guyton (knee) - Cleared
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) - TBD
- LB Joey Bosa (toe) - Cleared
- SS Alohi Gilman (heel) - Out
- FS Derwin James (ankle) - Questionable
Chiefs
- WR Justin Watson (elbow) - Out
- CB Jaylen Watson (thigh) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Jeff Wilson (ribs) - Cleared
- FB Alec Ingold (foot) - Questionable
- C Connor Williams (groin) - Questionable
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) - Out
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) - Questionable
- CB Kader Kohou (neck) - Cleared
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) - Questionable
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Dallas Goedert (groin) - Cleared
- OT Lane Johnson (ankle) - Cleared
- DT Jalen Carter (ankle) - Cleared
- CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) - Out
- FS Reed Blankenship (ribs) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) - TBD
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - TBD
- OT Trent Williams (ankle) - TBD
- OG Aaron Banks (ankle) - TBD
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) - TBD
- CB Isaiah Oliver (knee) - TBD
- WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Ezra Cleveland (foot) - TBD
- CB Akayleb Evans (oblique) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.