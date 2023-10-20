From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 7 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs David Montgomery, Kyren Williams, Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert; receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Diontae Johnson; tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Pat Freiermuth; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Lions

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) - Cleared

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) - Cleared

RB David Montgomery (ribs) - Out

RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring) - Questionable

TE Sam LaPorta (calf) - Cleared



TE James Mitchell (hamstring) - Questionable



OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) - Out



CB Brian Branch (ankle) - Cleared



Ravens

OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Cleared

CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) - Out

FS Marcus Williams (hamstring) - Out



David Montgomery is out, Craig Reynolds is questionable, and Jahmyr Gibbs has been cleared and could see a significant workload in Week 7. Gibbs served as the lead back earlier in the season when Montgomery missed a game and saw a strong workload on the ground in terms of carries. However, it wasn't productive from a Fantasy perspective. Despite the prior underwhelming performance, Gibbs is a strong RB2 this week given his explosive upside and lack of running backs due to injuries and bye weeks. Baltimore's defense has been stout against the pass so attacking on the ground could be part of the Lions' strategic approach this week, despite the absence of Ravens safety Marcus Williams.

Sam LaPorta is cleared and remains a top-10 option this week..

DFS impact

Unfortunately, there's no priced discount on Gibbs. But, his $6,300 DraftKings salary, combined with general skepticism, could make Gibbs a strong low-owned contrarian play.

Notable injuries

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) - Out

OT Justin Herron (concussion) - Cleared



DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - Cleared

CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - Out



CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) - Out

Bears

QB Justin Fields (thumb) - Out

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) - Out



RB Travis Homer (hamstring) - Cleared

OG Nate Davis (ankle) - Out

OT Darnell Wright (shoulder) - Questionable

SAF Eddie Jackson (foot) - Out



SAF Jaquan Brisker (groin) - Questionable

Justin Fields is out for Week 7 and Tyson Bagent will get the start. Bagent lowers the upside for Bears pass catchers in general but D.J. Moore is still a flex option. However, players in shallow leagues can pivot to more trustworthy options this week.

Roschon Johnson has been ruled out for the second week in a row with a concussion, so D'Onta Foreman remains the lead back for the Bears. Despite the underwhelming performance from Fantasy perspective in Week 6, Foreman is a top-24 back in Week 7 given the excellent matchup against the Vegas defense that has allow strong performances from even the most struggling backs, including a Week 6 performance from A.J. Dillon that was his best of the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo is out for Week 7, and Brian Hoyer will reportedly start in his place.

DFS impact

It's best to pivot away from pass catchers as a whole in this matchup. The running backs of the most viable options. Foreman is an interesting option in tournaments at just $4,800 on DraftKings.

Notable injuries



Browns

QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Questionable

RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) - Questionable

TE Harrison Bryant (hip) - Questionable



OG Joel Bitonio (knee) - Cleared



LB Anthony Walker (concussion) - Cleared

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) - Out

CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring) - Questionable

Colts

WR Alec Pierce (shoulder) - Questionable

TE Jelani Woods (hamstring) - TBD



TE Kyle Granson (concussion) - Out

OT Braden Smith (foot) - Out



The Colts continue without Anthony Richardson, who will miss the remainder of the season. Cleveland's injuries are offensively focused, making the entire Colts offense risky options in Week 7. It's possible that Josh Downs sees an increased workload if Pierce is unable to play. Pierce hasn't contributed from a Fantasy perspective but his snap count has been consistently above Downs' snap count.

The big question in this matchup is around the health of Deshaun Watson. Fantasy managers must monitor Watson's status throughout the weekend but he seems to be trending towards playing. His return would be significant for the Browns offense as a whole. The Browns found some stability with P.J. Walker last week and relied on their ground game but Watson is needed to unlock the offense's upside. Cooper should start in most leagues regardless of Watson's status, but his return would open the door for Elijah Moore as a deep flex option.

Kareem Hunt is question coming off a big Week 6 performance. Jerome Ford still operated as the lead back but if Hunt is out, Ford is a strong play in all formats.

DFS impact

The Browns are salary-friendly as a whole with Watson at just $5,700 in a good matchup. Watson is still not the ideal start for cash or tournament play but Jerome Ford at $5,100 is the most appealing value play in this matchup if Hunt is out or limited.

Notable injuries



Bills

QB Josh Allen (shoulder) - Cleared

RB Damien Harris (concussion) - IR

TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion) - Cleared



DT Ed Oliver (toe) - Out

Patriots

The Bills have placed Damien Harris on IR, and while he didn't make a significant impact on the field, his snaps will likely go to Latavius Murray, who is a viable flex option this week in a matchup with a New England team that continues to deal with significant injuries on offense and defense. The Bills' entire offense is a strong play, even players that have questionable upside like James Cook and Dalton Kincaid -- who was cleared from the injury report. If the Bills jump out to an aggressive lead, Murray could have a stronger workload in the second half of the game.

Kendrick Bourne benefited from increased opportunities in Week 6 with injuries to New England pass catchers. Bourne remains a streaming option in deep leagues.

DFS impact

Given the likelihood of New England trailing, Bourne is a potential value play at just $4,400 on DraftKings. The Bills are strong but pricy options against this depleted New England defense. Buffalo's defense remains a very appealing option in this matchup.

Notable injuries

Commanders

DE Jonathan Allen (knee) - Cleared

CB Kendall Fuller (knee) - Cleared

CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) - Cleared

Giants

Saquon Barkley had limited practices earlier in the week, but is cleared to play heading into the weekend. Barkley had a strong performance with a hefty workload in Week 6 coming off a multiweek absence and will likely see a significant workload again with the Giants relying on the run game due to Daniel Jones' injury situation.

Fantasy managers must monitor status for Jones throughout the weekend. He's a risky play in most formats, outside of Superflex leagues. The matchup with Washington is ideal but expect Jones to defer to Barkley if Jones is active. The Giants has multiple injuries across the offensive line but Washington is an excellent matchup for opposing running backs.

DFS impact

Barkley has top-five upside this week and is a strong play in both cash and tournaments. Again, given the issues with Daniel Jones, Barkley is a strong candidate to see over 20 touches and should be productive, despite line issues .

Notable injuries

Falcons

None

Bucccaneers

DT Vita Vea (foot) - Questionable

LB Anthony Nelson (concussion) - Questionable



The Bucs injury list is short but impactful. Vita Vea is questionable for Tampa Bay but he did return to practice on a limited capacity on Friday. The Bucs have been one of the toughest matchups for opposing running backs and if Vea is unable to suit up, his absence could open up space for Bijan Robinson. Vea also lead the team in sacks.

DFS impact

It's difficult to pull trustworthy, high-upside players from this matchup but Robinson could be a contrarian play if the Bucs defense is without Vea.

Notable injuries



Cardinals

WR Zach Pascal (neck) - TBD

OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck) - TBD

DT Kevin Strong (calf) - TBD

CB Kei'Trel Clark (hamstring) - TBD

SS Budda Baker (hamstring) - TBD

SAF Jalen Thompson (hamstring) - TBD



Seahawks

RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) - Questionable



WR DK Metcalf (ribs, hip) - Questionable

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Cleared

C Evan Brown (hip) - Questionable

OT Charles Cross (ankle) - Cleared

OT Jake Curhan (ankle) - Questionable

DFS impact

Notable injuries

Steelers

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - Cleared

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) - Out

OLB T.J. Watt (heel) - Cleared

Rams

RB Kyren Williams (ankle) - TBD

RB Ronnie Rivers (knee) - TBD

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - TBD

OG Joe Noteboom (groin) - TBD



LB Ernest Jones (knee) - TBD

DFS impact

Notable injuries

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable

OT Yosh Nijman (knee) - Questionable

OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Questionable

DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) - Questionable

OLB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) - Doubtful

LB Quay Walker (knee) - Questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Questionable

CB Eric Stokes (foot) - Questionable

SAF Darnell Savage (calf) - Questionable

Broncos

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - Out

SAF Justin Simmons (knee) - Cleared

DFS impact

Notable injuries

Chargers

WR Jalen Guyton (knee) - Cleared



DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) - TBD



LB Joey Bosa (toe) - Cleared



SS Alohi Gilman (heel) - Out

FS Derwin James (ankle) - Questionable

Chiefs

WR Justin Watson (elbow) - Out

CB Jaylen Watson (thigh) - Questionable

DFS impact

Notable injuries

Dolphins

RB Jeff Wilson (ribs) - Cleared

FB Alec Ingold (foot) - Questionable



C Connor Williams (groin) - Questionable



CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) - Out

CB Nik Needham (Achilles) - Questionable



CB Kader Kohou (neck) - Cleared

CB Xavien Howard (groin) - Questionable

Eagles

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) - Cleared

TE Dallas Goedert (groin) - Cleared



OT Lane Johnson (ankle) - Cleared

DT Jalen Carter (ankle) - Cleared



CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) - Out



FS Reed Blankenship (ribs) - Out

DFS impact

Notable injuries

49ers

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) - TBD

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - TBD

OT Trent Williams (ankle) - TBD

OG Aaron Banks (ankle) - TBD



LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) - TBD

CB Isaiah Oliver (knee) - TBD

Vikings

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) - TBD

OG Ezra Cleveland (foot) - TBD

CB Akayleb Evans (oblique) - TBD



DFS impact

