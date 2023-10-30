If you've got two hands and a pair of functioning eyes and you're eligible at tight end, you've got a shot to be relevant at the position for Fantasy Football. Unless you're one of a handful of players with one of the true, must-start options at the tight end position, managing the position mostly involves cycling through a bunch of mostly unseemly options, hoping you stumble upon one of those rare, set-it-and-forget-it guys.

We might have a new one.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride stepped into a significant role in Week 8, as hoped after Zach Ertz was placed on IR, and he immediately turned in one of the best performances by any player at the position his season. He caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, with his 26.5 PPR points Sunday against the Ravens the fourth-best score by any tight end this season.

It might end up being a flash in the pan, of course, and we've had a few false alarms already this season – Raiders rookie Michael Mayer followed up his seeming breakout in Week 6 with two catches for 13 yards, while Cole Kmet's 27.5-point was a bit more sustainable, as he had 15.2 the following week, but he has just two catches for 9 yards in two games since so you're probably still looking for help if you have him. But there are reasons to believe McBride might be for real.

For one thing, McBride's just a pretty talented player. He was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a 1,100-yard season as a senior at Colorado State, which he followed up with a very strong 4.61 40-yard dash at 245 pounds at the Combine. McBride had a relatively quiet rookie season, but had some flashes late in the season, too.

Plus, this Cardinals under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is featuring the tight end pretty heavily so far. Entering Week 8, 30% of the team's targets had gone to tight ends, the majority of them to Zach Ertz, who wasn't doing much with them. Giving those targets to McBride could be one way for this offense to show some more life, and we saw proof of that against a very good Ravens defense Sunday.

That doesn't mean McBride won't be a flash in the pan himself, of course. But he's the best thing going at a position where, if you don't already have a reliable option, you should always be looking for an upgrade. He looks like a top-12 option right now and should be the top priority on waivers for anyone who doesn't already have a good TE.

Here's who else we'll be looking to add ahead of Week 9: