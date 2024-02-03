MOBILE, Ala. -- Last January, Puka Nacua and Tank Dell weren't on Fantasy Football radars. They weren't even on NFL teams! But Nacua and Dell were two of many college prospects who took part in the Senior Bowl practices and started getting attention from across the league.

You all know what happened next.

This isn't new. The Senior Bowl has been pumping out incredible talent that Fantasy managers have fallen in love with for decades. Putting it in the simplest terms: There's a pretty good chance that any current Fantasy star who wasn't a slam-dunk Round 1 pick in the NFL Draft was part of at least one Senior Bowl practice. Cooper Kupp was here. Jalen Hurts was here. Deebo Samuel was here. Kareem Hunt and Chris Johnson ran here. Even Russell Wilson and Brian Westbrook were here. Walter Payton once participated in the Senior Bowl.

So who's next to join the illustrious list of players who were at the Senior Bowl? Or better yet ... who's next to help you win your league's Fantasy championship?! I'll compare players from the 2024 game to those who previously played before going on to the NFL.

The next Puka Nacua: Roman Wilson, Michigan

Wilson shined for two consecutive practices by delivering sensational catches thanks to his amazing route-running skills and his knowledge of how to get open against zone coverage, both reminding me a ton of Nacua's game.

"It's something I've really tried to hang my hat on," Wilson told CBS Sports. "If you (run) flat, there's nothing the DB can really do."

I believe Wilson can line up anywhere and win against all but the most physical of coverages. He's a little undersized (physically he's more like Tyler Lockett or Diontae Johnson, definitely not Nacua) but could add a few pounds to help him deal with press-man coverage. He had a terrific week.

Fun Fantasy Hit

The Patriots have an almost clean slate at receiver and figure to have a new quarterback. New play-caller Alex Van Pelt has been involved with West Coast offenses that rely on precise passing for years. Wilson could be the steady first-read target for New England.

The next Nico Collins: Brenden Rice, USC

Rice is a big man with underrated quickness who can out-muscle defenders for big plays. He's exactly like Nico Collins in those areas, but he might have slightly better overall speed than Collins. Time will tell.

The one element Rice has that Collins doesn't is major NFL lineage: Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice is Brenden Rice's dad. While Rice happily admits he's learned a lot from his father, he also prides himself on being his own man and acknowledges that he isn't the same as the former 49ers legend.

Fun Fantasy Fit

As amusing as it might be for Rice to potentially reunite with Caleb Williams, the dreamiest option would be to replace Tee Higgins in Cincinnati as a rangy perimeter receiver with contested catch skills opposite Ja'Marr Chase.

The next Deebo Samuel: Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Corley has already been compared to Samuel because of his strong build and stout height. He also has a similar style of play in that he can take a catch and win with either his speed or physicality, and he can make grabs in tight quarters near the line of scrimmage or deep downfield.

Fun Fantasy Fit

Did Elijah Moore do enough to lock up a slot role for the Browns in 2024? If he didn't, Corley could come in and work as a short-area guy just as well as a deep-shot target, potentially rendering veterans like Moore and Marquise Goodwin to role-player status, if not free agents.

The next Jakobi Meyers: Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Meyers was an unheralded player with excellent route-running and receiving skills. Pearsall played that role in 2024, being one of a handful of receivers who got open regularly with his footwork. Another receiver, Ladd McConkey from Georgia, was an even better route-runner than Pearsall, but he doesn't have Meyers' size; Pearsall is much closer to Meyers in that regard and could be the better receiver in contested situations.

Fun Fantasy Fit

A reliable short-area target with some sneaky downfield speed, Pearsall would get plenty of attention in the Jets offense as a secondary option behind Garrett Wilson.

The next Jonathan Mingo: Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Like Mingo, Legette is a big man with a thick frame and the ability to dominate in contested situations. The similarities could end there as Legette is arguably more explosive and could wind up being a much better contributor than Mingo was as a rookie (we'll see how Mingo's career shakes out moving forward). Unfortunately, Legette was inconsistent at the Senior Bowl with a rough practice on Tuesday before bouncing back in a big way on Wednesday and then sitting out practice on Thursday. Two strong days from Legette without any drops would have delivered some big headlines.

Fun Fantasy Fit

Legette could fill the Gabe Davis role as a rangy perimeter receiver who can block -- and hopefully have better receiving numbers.

The next Dontayvion Wicks: Javon Baker, Central Florida

This comparison is more about unheralded receivers, though it's worth mentioning that Wicks and Baker have similar size profiles. Baker almost certainly has more upside provided he's not buried on a depth chart like Wicks appears to be. We saw Baker cut effectively in his routes and flash a very good vertical on an end-zone fade, but he also needed some extra steps in his routes to turn back toward the quarterback or separate on a post-corner play. Baker does have quick hips and can connect on deep throws, a bonus since he also has good size.

Fun Fantasy Fit

Baker might need a year to make a big impact in the NFL. One place he could learn from a great outside receiver before replacing him? Las Vegas.