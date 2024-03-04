The most fascinating storyline about a quarterback on the move this offseason doesn't involve a free agent. Instead, we're waiting to see what the Bears are going to do with Justin Fields -- and any potential suitors via trade.



What Chicago does with Fields -- and the Bears could still keep him instead of using the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on someone like Caleb Williams -- might determine what happens with the other quarterbacks who are free agents. And that's where Kirk Cousins, notably, comes into play.



Depending on where you look, Fields is being linked to multiple teams, including Atlanta and even Minnesota. Those are two teams who are also in the mix for Cousins, with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell saying on the NFL Network that he wants Cousins "to be the quarterback of our team in 2024."



Cousins is easily the prize of this free agent class. The next best quarterbacks are Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson. For Mayfield, it appears likely he'll stay in Tampa Bay, especially after the Buccaneers extended Mike Evans' contract Monday to keep him from being a free agent.



As for Wilson, he was informed Monday that the Broncos are releasing him. It will be interesting to see if a team gives Wilson, 35, the chance to start again in 2024.



The other free agent quarterbacks are most likely headed for backup roles, including Ryan Tannehill, Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor and Joshua Dobbs. Of this group, Tannehill likely has the best chance to earn a starting job this season.

Here are the quarterbacks who are set to be free agents that matter.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins, 36, was on his way to another standout campaign in 2023 before he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8. He was on pace for a career-best season in yards (4,953) and touchdowns (38), and hopefully he can pick up where he left off, no matter where he plays in 2024. He also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five of the eight games he played last season. At the end of February, Cousins shared a social media post that showed him backpedaling and throwing in an indoor tennis facility. He also said in the post that he was "encouraged by the progress" that he's made thus far. Most likely, Cousins will stay in Minnesota, and he should be viewed as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback. He has fantastic weapons in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and hopefully a healthy T.J. Hockenson (knee), while playing in a great system. But his age and injury keep him from being a No. 1 quarterback in my rankings, and I would only draft Cousins with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues.



Fun Fantasy landing spot: Atlanta. If Cousins does sign with a new team then the Falcons would make sense. New Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, like O'Connell, comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree. And the Falcons have plenty of excellent playmakers for Cousins in Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Going to Atlanta would be a great alternative if Cousins leaves Minnesota.

Baker Mayfield

It's hard to imagine Mayfield leaving the Buccaneers after he just had the second-best season of his career (18.6 Fantasy points per game in 2023). And receiver Mike Evans staying in Tampa Bay is likely a good sign that Mayfield will return as well. ESPN reported that Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht characterized the union with Mayfield as the "perfect marriage" for Tampa Bay. And Licht said at the NFL Combine that the Buccaneers are focused "on signing Baker." It makes sense for both parties since Mayfield helped Tampa Bay reach the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in 2023. And Mayfield revived his career after going from Cleveland to Carolina to the Rams before ending up as Tom Brady's replacement last summer. Mayfield will be considered a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues in 2024, and he could suffer with the loss of offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who is now the head coach for the Panthers. But Evans staying is great for Mayfield, and he ended the regular season with at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his final five games.



Fun Fantasy landing spot: Atlanta. I don't see Mayfield leaving Tampa Bay, but if he did then going to the Falcons would be the best chance for him to increase his Fantasy value. Playing with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts would be a plus for Mayfield, and we would get four revenge games for him against the Buccaneers and Panthers in this scenario.

Russell Wilson

I'm skeptical that Wilson will get another chance as a full-time starter in 2024, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's a bridge quarterback somewhere for a rookie. He's 35, and two teams have now moved on from him in the past three seasons in Seattle and Denver. To be fair, Wilson wasn't awful in 2023 at 19.7 Fantasy points per game, and he had 26 passing touchdowns in 15 games. He also scored three rushing touchdowns. Now, maybe Wilson just wasn't a good fit for Sean Payton, which makes sense. With the right team -- and right weapons -- Wilson could still post quality stats and end up as a standout Fantasy quarterback once again. But he's not someone I'll be targeting as a No. 1 option in the majority of leagues in 2024.

Fun Fantasy landing spot: Las Vegas. I can see the Raiders drafting a quarterback and pairing that rookie with Wilson. In Las Vegas, Wilson would still have quality weapons led by Davante Adams, and we would love to see those two matchups for Wilson against the Broncos.

Ryan Tannehill

I don't see a situation where Tannehill ends up starting in 2024. He struggled in 2023 in his final season with Tennessee before he was replaced by Will Levis, and Tannehill is 35 now and better suited for a backup role. But there is a scenario that makes sense for Tannehill to remain Fantasy relevant in 2024, and that's if he signs in Pittsburgh to reunite with former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Tannehill's two best seasons of his career came under Smith in Tennessee in 2019 (21.5 Fantasy points per game) and 2020 (25 points per game) when Smith was the offensive coordinator for the Titans, and Tannehill could be a cheap alternative to put pressure on struggling starter Kenny Pickett. If he ended up starting at some point for the Steelers then Tannehill could be a surprise No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in most leagues.

Fun Fantasy landing spot: Pittsburgh. The Steelers have quality weapons in George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, and Tannehill would hopefully help them more than Pickett has the past two seasons. Being reunited with Smith would hopefully help Tannehill as well, and he could re-emerge as a quality Fantasy option during the season.

Who's looking for a QB?

Minnesota

Tampa Bay

Atlanta

Las Vegas

Pittsburgh

New England

Washington

Denver

New York Giants