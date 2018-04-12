Escobar was released by Cleveland on Thursday.

Escobar, a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2013, played only two games for the Ravens last season and did not catch a single target. Praised as an athletic prospect coming out of college, Escobar has struggled to earn a role exceeding rotational depth in his NFL career. The 27-year-old had no guarantees to make the Browns' 53-man roster, and will likely face a similar situation wherever he lands.