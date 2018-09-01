Escobar was released by the Cowboys on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Escobar played in just two games for Baltimore last season and was competing for a depth role with the Dolphins. The five-year veteran will look to catch on with another club in 2018.

