Escobar signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins haven't had a reliable tight end since they let Charles Clay walk in 2015 and will kick the tires on Escobar, a 2013 second-rounder who is yet to live up to his lofty pedigree. Escobar won't provide much in terms of in-line blocking, but he profiles as a dangerous receiving threat and could realistically make a name for himself on a depth chart headed by the uninspiring MarQuies Gray and A.J. Derby.