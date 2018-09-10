Escobar was released by the Dolphins on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Escobar re-signed with Miami after failing to make the 53-man roster, but he'll now return to the open market with the Dolphins needing to open up a roster spot for the signing of center Travis Swanson. Miami will now return to having just three healthy tight ends on the roster, with Mike Gesicki operating as the top pass catching option within the unit.