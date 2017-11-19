Gavin Escobar: Waived by Ravens
Escobar was waived by the Ravens on Saturday.
Escobar was waived in order to make room for Danny Woodhead, who was activated off injured reserve. Escobar only played in two games for the Ravens, but will now get a chance to join another team in need of tight end depth.
