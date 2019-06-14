Keith Towbridge: Let go by Titans
Towbridge was waived by the Titans on Thursday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Towbridge's most recent action in professional football came in the now-defunct AAF, where he logged 17 catches for 196 yards over eight games for the Atlanta Legends. The Louisville product was let go to make room for fellow tight end Ryan Hewitt, who signed with the Titans on Thursday.
