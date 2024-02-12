Hooker did not appear in a game during the 2023 season.

Drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hooker had a slow start to his professional career while rebounding from a torn ACL from November of 2022, when he was a Heisman Trophy candidate at Tennessee. While he did not appear in a game as a rookie, Hooker did serve as the emergency No. 3 quarterback for the final three regular-season games and each of Detroit's playoff contests. With Teddy Bridgewater set to retire this offseason, the path is wide open for Hooker to open the 2024 campaign as Detroit's backup quarterback behind Jared Goff.