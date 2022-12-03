The Lions placed Okwara (elbow) on injured reserve Saturday.
Okwara was forced out with an elbow injury during Detroit's loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day, and he was already ruled out for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville. The 24-year-old defensive end will now be forced to sit out until at least Week 17 against Chicago, though it's possible he could remain sidelined for the rest of the regular season. In his absence, Josh Paschal and John Cominsky will likely take on bigger roles behind Aidan Hutchinson and Romeo Okwara, who was also activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday.