Lions' Theo Riddick: Sustains rib injury

Riddick is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a rib injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

At the time of his departure early in the third quarter, Riddick had four carries for 10 yards and two receptions (on three targets) for 12 yards. If Riddick doesn't reenter, the backfield will be the domain of Tion Green and Ameer Abdullah.