Brooks had one reception for one yard in Sunday's 40-40 tie with the Cowboys.

Brooks played just five snaps on offense in Week 4, which put him well behind both starter Josh Jacobs and fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson, who was on the field for 25 plays. Brooks played over Wilson during the first two weeks of the season, but the latter tallied 17 touches to just one for Brooks over the last two weeks, so Brooks will reside in the third spot on the depth chart heading into Green Bay's Week 5 bye.