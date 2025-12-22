Brooks rushed once for four yards during Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears.

The 25-year-old played 15 offensive snaps and primarily served as Green Bay's top pass-blocking running back during Saturday's loss. In 15 games this season, Brooks has rushed 14 times for 45 yards and caught 12 of 15 targets for 80 yards. The BYU product could serve as the Packers' No. 2 RB in the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens if Josh Jacobs (knee) is sidelined.