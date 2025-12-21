Brooks (chest) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

With No. 3 running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) on injured reserve, Brooks will have the chance to draw rotational snaps for the Packers' run game behind starters Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. In last week's loss to the Broncos, the running back had 17 offensive snaps, which led to two rushes for 10 yards as well as two targets for a six-yard reception.