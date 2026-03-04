Brooks agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-year, $4.85 million contract extension with the Packers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Brooks operated as Green Bay's clear No. 3 running back across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, logging 27 carries for 106 yards and 13 catches for 91 yards (17 targets) behind Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. Jacobs remains under contract with the team and positioned for a workhorse role, while Wilson isn't expected to be tendered ahead of free agency. Pending further additions to the backfield, that leaves Brooks in position to potentially compete with 2024 third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), who spent all of 2025 on IR, for the No. 2 role behind Jacobs.