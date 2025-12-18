Brooks (chest) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Brooks isn't the only banged-up Packers running back, as Josh Jacobs (knee) is listed as questionable and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) has been ruled out. Jacobs expects to play Saturday, so Brooks will likely be left to split backup duties with Emanuel Wilson at best, if Brooks plays at all following three limited practices.