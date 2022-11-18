Parker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Parker was unavailable for the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Colts, but with the added healing time afforded by the team's subsequent bye, the wideout has a chance to return to the mix Sunday. If so, Parker should log his share of Week 11 snaps alongside Jakobi Meyers, with Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor also in the mix. In the eight contests that he's played in to date, Parker has put up a 15-321-1 line on 28 targets, a rate of production that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats.