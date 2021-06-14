Harry could be forced to fight for a 53-man roster spot with second-year undrafted wideouts Isaiah Zuber and Kristian Wilkerson, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

It's certainly been a steep fall from grace for Harry, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's also been the discussion of trade talks this offseason, so it's possible New England will elect to move on from him if they don't like what they see and Harry will get a fresh start elsewhere. If he ends up sticking in New England, Harry is far from a sure bet to see regular reps during the 2021 season.