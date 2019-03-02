Izzo (undisclosed) is back to full health and was cleared to participate in offseason workouts, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.

The 23-year-old was placed on injured reserve Sep. 2 with what was deemed a "minor" injury. Izzo didn't suit up in regular season action in 2018, but made 20 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns during his senior season at Florida State.