Jacobs took some first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders are easing Jacobs into practice after he dealt with a minor hamstring injury earlier in the month. It's unclear if the issue was related to the groin injury that was reported during the predraft process, but either way it doesn't seem to be a major concern at the moment. The 24th overall draft pick doesn't have much competition for the lead role in Oakland, though Jalen Richard is still around to handle passing-down snaps. Doug Martin also figures to mix in with the first-team offense, at least during offseason practices.

More News
Our Latest Stories