Ateman (ribs) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.

Ateman will overcome his questionable designation to suit up Sunday, but he still has an uphill battle to fantasy relevance. Even with fellow wideout Hunter Renfrow (ribs) out of action, Ateman remains no better than No. 5 option in the receiver pecking order.

