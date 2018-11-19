Ateman caught four of five targets, racking up 50 yards against Arizona in a 23-21 win Sunday.

The rookie seventh-round draft choice filled in admirably as Oakland copes with a myriad of injuries to its receiving corps, including ailments to Brandon LaFell (Achilles), Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee). If LaFell is confirmed to have a ruptured Achilles as is feared, Ateman will have a legitimate shot at sliding into the starting lineup and garnering five-plus targets in a game Oakland figures to be trailing against Baltimore. It's a less than favorable matchup despite a potential high volume of work, as the Ravens have allowed just 114 wide receiver catches in 2018 (tied for ninth-fewest).