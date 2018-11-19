Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Impressive debut against Cardinals
Ateman caught four of five targets, racking up 50 yards against Arizona in a 23-21 win Sunday.
The rookie seventh-round draft choice filled in admirably as Oakland copes with a myriad of injuries to its receiving corps, including ailments to Brandon LaFell (Achilles), Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee). If LaFell is confirmed to have a ruptured Achilles as is feared, Ateman will have a legitimate shot at sliding into the starting lineup and garnering five-plus targets in a game Oakland figures to be trailing against Baltimore. It's a less than favorable matchup despite a potential high volume of work, as the Ravens have allowed just 114 wide receiver catches in 2018 (tied for ninth-fewest).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...