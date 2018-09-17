Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Draws first career start in Week 2
Hurst recorded his first career sack during the second quarter of Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.
Hurst earned his first career NFL start and the 2018 fifth rounder delivered by sacking Broncos quarterback Case Keenum, though that was his only tackle in the contest. Hurst could continue to see additional reps if fellow rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
