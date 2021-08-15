Peterman completed 29 of 39 passes for 246 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Raiders' 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday night. He also rushed six times for 32 yards.

With Derek Carr getting the night off and Marcus Mariota (leg) warming up but not playing, Peterman went the entire way and delivered a solid performance on the stat sheet. However, he also took four sacks and threw an interception at the Seahawks' 32-yard line late in the second quarter. Peterman will likely see plenty of action in the Raiders' two remaining exhibitions as well, but he's likely to still slot in behind Marcus Mariota on the depth chart behind Carr to open the season.