Raiders' Rock Ya-Sin: Suffers knee injury
Ya-Sin suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.
Ya-Sin suffered the injury late in the game and tallied six tackles prior to his exit. It's unclear if he will be ready for the Raiders Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.
