Coach Jon Gruden said Mullen is set to start at cornerback following the trade of Gareon Conley, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Mullen was limited to a single defensive snap Sunday against the Packers as Aaron Rodgers carved up the Raiders' defense for 429 passing yards and six total touchdowns, but he'll now see expanded opportunities with Conley shipped to Houston. Mullen began the season working in a rotational role, but he was minimally involved defensively over the last three games.