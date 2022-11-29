Hall reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Hall stepped in for the second game in a row, as he was once again elevated ahead of Sunday's overtime win versus Seattle. The 24-year-old wound up serving as Las Vegas' No. 3 cornerback for the majority of this contest after Anthony Averett was forced out early with a toe injury. As a result, Hall recorded two tackles while playing 32 of the team's 65 defensive snaps behind Rock Ya-Sin (64) and Sam Webb (47). The practice-squad cornerback will now be eligible for one more elevation before requiring a full spot on the active roster to keep playing for the Raiders this season.