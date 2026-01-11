Corum rushed the ball 11 times for 45 yards in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round win over the Panthers. He added two receptions on two targets for 13 yards.

Corum worked in a nearly even split with Kyren Williams, totaling 13 touches to Williams' 15. Corum was moderately efficient but was unable to break any big gains, as his longest rush went for only eight yards. While Williams will likely have the better of the role in the divisional round, Corum should retain a significant workload.