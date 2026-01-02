Corum (ankle) will return to practice Friday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Sean McVay said he'll play his starters even if the Rams have nothing to gain or lose in terms of playoff seeding, but it does seem likely that the team will be cautious with borderline cases of injured players. McVay suggested Kyren Williams (ankle) is expected to play, whereas Corum is up in the air after his early exit from Monday's loss at Atlanta.